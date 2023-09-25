Skipsteknisk to design another cable layer for Nexans

Nexans Marine Operations AS is adding a second cable layer with ST-design to its fleet. Illustration: Skipsteknisk.

Nexans through the subsidiary Nexans Marine Operations AS is adding a second cable layer with ST-design to its fleet.



As the vessel will be built at the shipyard Ulstein Verft in Ulsteinvik and several key equipment suppliers are located in the Ålesund region, this will secure existing and create new jobs in this area and in Norway in general.



IMPROVED DESIGN

Building upon the cutting-edge technology featured on Nexans' flag ship Nexans Aurora, this new ship goes further with improved design, a greener profile, higher comfort and capabilities.



Equipped with three turntables (one split on deck and one below), plus one below-deck basket for fiber optic cables, offering totally 14000t cable loading capacity, this vessel will be capable of laying up to four cables simultaneously. The vessel designated ST-297 CLV, will also be hosting a large range of subsea tooling including jetting and ploughing tools.



SIGNIFICANT REDUCED FOOTPRINT

From an environmental standpoint, the new vessel with its increased load capacity, an advanced hybrid power system and capable of running on biodiesel mix, will offer a significant reduced footprint, reflecting Nexans strategic environmental vision.

The ST-team is looking forward to close collaboration with Nexans and Ulstein Verft.

Building upon the cutting-edge technology featured on Nexans' flag ship Nexans Aurora, this new ship goes further with improved design, a greener profile, higher comfort and capabilities. Illustration: Skipsteknisk.