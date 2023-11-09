MARITIMT
Extensive Package for 26m Aquaculture Service Vessel
Publisert: 09.11.2023 kl. 09.29 | Oppdatert: 10.11.2023 kl. 08.38
Brunvoll, a leading provider of propulsion and manoeuvring systems, has been selected to deliver a range of equipment for a new compact service vessel for the aquaculture industry, including main propulsion, tunnel thrusters, and Brunvoll’s BruCon control system. The vessel is designed for high bollard pull, and the additional power will make the vessel more attractive in a demanding sector.
The new compact service vessel is a single-hull multi-purpose vessel built in steel. The vessel is designed for use in various aquaculture operations, and it is dimensioned for heavier operations, with a relatively high bollard pull. The vessel will be 26 meters long and 12,4 meter in breadth.
RELIABLE AND EFFICIENT
Brunvoll will provide a reliable and efficient main propulsion and gear system for the vessel, ensuring that the vessel is able to operate effectively in a wide range of conditions. Additionally, the two tunnel thrusters on the new service vessel will provide excellent manoeuvrability and positioning. Last, but not least; Brunvoll's BruCon system is a complete control, monitoring, and automation solution for main propulsion equipment, including azimuth systems. It is designed and optimized for the entire range of Brunvoll propulsion and thruster units and will ensure that the vessel is able to operate efficiently and effectively.
SURE TO BE AN ASSET
With Brunvoll's advanced equipment onboard, the new compact service vessel is sure to be an asset for the aquaculture industry. The vessel's compact design, combined with Brunvoll's reliable and efficient equipment, will help to ensure that it is able to operate effectively even in challenging conditions.
“The single hull design allows us to optimize the propulsion of this aquaculture service vessel for both high bollard pull and good speed, making this a valuable asset for the industry able to perform heavy-duty tasks”, says Vidar Liaskar, Sales Manager in Brunvoll.
- Moen Marin is the world’s largest supplier of workboats and service vessels to the aquaculture industry.
- The company has a proven track record of designing vessels for all waters, including shorter and more compact designs.
- Moen Marin leads the way in electrification and digitization of the aquaculture fleet and has since 2019 delivered hybrid propulsion on all vessel types.
-
- Brunvoll is a part of Brunvoll Holding AS and is a leading maritime system supplier. The group has extensive experience in the development, in-house production, and service of propulsion, positioning, and manoeuvring systems for advanced ocean-going vessels.
- Brunvoll is a Norwegian family-owned company with a high export share and excellent financial stability.
- The group is experiencing strong growth and achieved a turnover of approximately 1.2 billion NOK in 2022.
- The company was established in 1912 and has over 500 employees in Norway, located in Molde, Volda, Ålesund, Porsgrunn, and Dalen.
- Brunvoll is represented through a sales and service network in over 20 countries worldwide.
Brunvoll's vision is "Trusted World Wide," and their values are to be responsible, reliable, and committed.
