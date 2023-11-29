Wärtsilä to deliver cargo handling systems

The order was placed by HMD and booked by Wärtsilä in Q4 2023. HMD is a key customer of Wärtsilä in the region’s medium gas carrier market, and the two companies have cooperated on a number of newbuild projects.Wärtsilä has a market leading position in cargo handling solutions for gas carriers. The company continues to develop innovative solutions that enhance the safety, reliability, and efficiency of gas cargo handling.“This order further strengthens our position in the medium gas carrier market in Korea. We are delighted to continue our close relationship with HMD for this class of ships, and we are pleased to add Purus to our impressive list of references,” commented Patrick Ha, Sales Manager, Cargo Handling Systems, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in Q3 2024, and the first of the four ships is expected to commence commercial operations in the latter half of 2025.