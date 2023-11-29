Windcat expands its CSOV fleet

Damen Shipyards Group

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components.

By integrating systems the group create innovative, high quality platforms, which provide our customers with maximum added value.

en operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network.

Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to about 12,500 people.

About Windcat

Windcat is Europe's leading offshore personnel transfer company, predominantly operating in the offshore wind sector but also in the oil and gas sector. Currently they do this via two business units;

Windcat Workboats owns and operates a growing fleet of over 52 offshore crew transfer vessels, with an additional 5 being built, mainly in the European offshore wind sector, but also in the oil and gas industry and outside Europe.

The vessel's layout and propulsion is optimised to transfer personnel offshore in a safe and comfortable environment.

Windcat Workboats works with its joint venture partners, FRS Windcat and TSM Windcat in the German and French markets respectively. Windcat Workboats; Pushing Energy to the Max.

The Elevation Series CSOVs, introduced in collaboration between Windcat and Damen Shipyards, features a pioneering design that significantly enhances capabilities and flexibility compared to traditional vessels. The CSOVs are 87 m long, 20 m wide and can accommodate up to 120 people on board. The vessels are equipped with a state-of-the-art gangway, crane, thrusters, hybrid battery technology and offshore charging capability.CMB.TECH’s dual fuel hydrogen technology will be implemented aiming to minimise the CO₂ footprint of offshore energy production and vessel operations.The first three vessels are currently under construction in Vietnam and will be delivered in 2025. The delivery of the two additional CSOVs is expected in Q2 and Q3 of 2026, increasing Windcat’s capacity to deliver efficient and sustainable offshore services.Managing Director, Willem van der Wel said “The decision to expand the CSOV fleet aligns with Windcat’s commitment to meeting the increasing demand for these vessels worldwide, and will give us further capacity and flexibility to support clients in the offshore industry.”CMB and Damen, both family-oriented companies, share a common goal to foster relationships founded on open and collaborative practices. Both companies see there is a promising trajectory for the offshore wind industry and recognise the growing demand for vessels that align with clients’ needs for sustainable energy throughout the production and delivery processes.Sales Manager, Joost van der Weiden said “One year ago we embarked on an exciting project to build a large series of CSOVs for Windcat. Now, one year later we are delighted to have five CSOVs under construction. This fact endorses the commitment and long-term focus from our client, but it also underlines the strong relation which we have and very much appreciate".