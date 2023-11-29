Management changes in Ulstein Group

Gunvor Ulstein will be constituted CEO from 29 November 2023. Photo: Ulstein.

Ulstein Group CEO, Cathrine Kristiseter Marti, has decided to take on a new opportunity outside the Group and will resign from her position. Ulstein Group's former CEO, Gunvor Ulstein, will be constituted CEO from 29 November 2023.



Gunvor Ulstein has previously been CEO of Ulstein Group for nearly 22 years and represents the third generation of the family-owned group. When stepping down in 2020, she did so to continue her engagement through Ulstein Group board positions and as Chair of the Board of Ulsmo (majority owner of Ulstein Group).



"We wish to thank Cathrine for her commitment to Ulstein Group for nine years, first as CFO, and as CEO since 2020, and wish her all the best in the future," says Tore Ulstein, Chair of the Board of Ulstein Group.



ORDER BOOK OF FIVE VESSELS

Ulstein has a newbuild order book of five vessels, four CSOVs and one cable layer, and has a substantial aftermarket and service programme. Our design companies deliver conceptual and basic designs for construction at shipyards worldwide. Ulstein is through this order backlog confirming its position as a major force in the maritime industry and is firmly positioned to continue advancing the industry for the years to come.

