Subsidiary to develop ammonia-fuelled wellboat

The intention is also that the vessel will be outfitted with the most advanced equipment available in order to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Illustration: HAV Design

Wellboat company North Salmon Service has chosen HAV Group’s ship design business as cooperation partner to develop an ammonia-fuelled wellboat.



North Salmon Service and HAV Group’s ship design business have together applied for and been awarded financial support from Enova to conduct a six-month preliminary project to develop the wellboat.

“Zero emission vessels are the future for all ocean-based industries. We look forward to collaborating with North Salmon Service to realise their exiting wellboat plans and pave the way for zero emission shipping in the fish farming industry,” says Gunnar Larsen, CEO of HAV Group.



DUAL-FUEL ENGINE

The vessel will be equipped with a dual-fuel engine capable of sailing with ammonia as fuel. The intention is also that the vessel will be outfitted with the most advanced equipment available in order to reduce fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions.



HAV Group will design the vessel and optimize it technologically to carry out wellboat operations and at the same time ensure maximum utilization of green fuels. To achieve this, North Salmon Service and HAV Group will contribute with their respective specialist competence within operating profiles for ships and operational know-how for wellboats.



ZERO EMISSION POTENTIAL

“As wellboat operator we have a strong desire to contribute towards limiting our climate and environmental footprint associated with production of salmon. That is why we want to assess the possibility of developing a wellboat that through use of ammonia as ship fuel could have zero emission potential,” says Arnt Erling Paulsen, managing director of wellboat company North Salmon Service.



North Salmon Service and HAV Group’s ship design business will together identify technologies and subcontractors that can contribute toward the long-term target of building an ammonia-fuelled wellboat. Its sister company HAV Hydrogen could be a potential cooperation partner for the preliminary project.



HAV Group’s subsidiary HAV Design AS is North Salmon Service’s cooperation partner for the project.