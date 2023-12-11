Toyo Construction contracts Vard for one hybrid cable lay and construction vessel

2

Technical information:

Length of 149.6 meters and a beam of 28 meters.

Total carousel capacity 9,000t (including portable type)

Hybrid Boom crane of 250T for construction work

Powered by 5 main gensets and 2 batteries

Efficient DP system accommodating to DPS 2 requirements

Maximum transit speed of 13 knots

Hybrid power generation

90 single cabins for 90 persons on board

Toyo Construction is a Japanese general construction company that operates civil and architecture construction businesses both domestically and internationally, and is particularly good at offshore construction, owning a variety of working vessels and constructing a wide range of projects such as container terminals, marine airports. In the new medium-term Business plan issued in fiscal 2023, we position the offshore wind business as a growth driver and aim for the top share in offshore construction in the future offshore wind business.The hybrid power cable lay, and construction vessel will be of Vard 9 15 design, a design especially developed for the need of the customer to cater for the growing Japanese offshore windfarm market, as well as to operate worldwide. It will have an optimal hull design to suit the natural and construction conditions in Japan, allowing it to be used in both shallow waters and deep waters for floating offshore wind power generation and DC power transmission projects. She will be able to carry out construction work at a high rate of operation in a wide range of ocean areas.The vessel is prepared for Inter-array, HVAC export and interconnector cable lay as well as cable burial operation and construction work.The tailor-made vessel is 150m long and a beam of 28m with cable carrying capacity of 9000 tons. In addition to being used as a self-propelled cable-laying vessel, the vessel has a high-performance crane and a large deck area, making it suitable for multi-purpose applications such as ground-based foundation work, floating offshore wind mooring work, and marine resource-related projects. The vessel will also have a 4-point mooring system and helideck installed.The vessel is developed with the latest sustainable technologies to reduce the carbon footprint during operations and port mooring. It will have a large battery pack, a shore supply connection, and a state-of-the-art energy management system. This sustainable set-up will result in higher energy efficiency reducing CO, NOx, and SOx emissions.Torgeir Haugan, SVP Sales in Vard welcome Toyo as customer to Vard as a representative of a new market:- We are happy to present this vessel to Toyo. The cable layer is a modern and complex vessel of high standards built according to Japanese regulations primarily for the Japanese offshore windfarm and international market, making it a unique opportunity for both Toyo and Vard to be established as a key player in the Japanese windfarm market.The Group’s high technology subsidiary Vard Electro is also involved in the project through deliveries of SeaQ equipment and solutions, including SeaQ Power with energy storage systems, switchboards, and shore connection, when it comes to communication, Vard Electro is delivering the network, entertainment - and communication systems on board.Vard Interiors will deliver modern Interior solutions and green HVAC R system aiming to create a good living and working environment onboard the vessel.Toyo Construction's president, Haruhisa Obayashi, said he is excited about Vard's technical capabilities.- We are very pleased to place an order with Vard to build a self-propelled cable-laying vessel, which will be Toyo Construction's largest work vessel. We expect that Vard's world-class design and engineering capabilities will enable the vessel to play an important role in the construction of offshore wind power generation facilities in Japan.Vard CEO, Alberto Maestrini, said the contract with Toyo Constructions gives new opportunities for Vard:- We are happy and proud to welcome Toyo Constructions as a customer in Vard. Being selected as their shipbuilder of choice shows that we are on top of the market and the evolving demands. With world leading design and engineering teams, Vard partners with customers to explore new vessels and solutions. We are drawing on our long experience as integrated shipbuilders to make pioneering ideas sustainable investments and make the maritime opportunities possible. We look forward to the collaboration with Toyo Constructions.The hull will be built at Vard Shipyards Romania in Tulcea and be outfitted and delivered from one of Vard’s shipyards in Norway in Q2 2026.