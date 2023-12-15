New onshore charging solution from NES to Scandlines

The Norwegian maritime system integrator NES, which specializes in sustainable energy design and smart control systems, will deliver the land-based charging system to the Puttgarden ferry berth, and connect the equipment to the power grid. NES will also deliver additional equipment to the ferry.Scandlines’ new zero direct emissions ferry, Futura, currently under construction in Turkey, will operate the Puttgarden-Rødby route between Germany and Denmark. In April 2022, NES signed a contract to deliver the shore power solution in Rødby on the Danish side of the route. Now, NES will also provide the charging solution for the German side of the ferry link.“Scandlines has a clear green agenda and has invested in environmentally friendly technologies for their ferry fleet for years. We are proud that Scandlines has chosen NES to deliver yet another onshore power system”, says Jan Klokk, VP Sales at NES.NES is already in the process of delivering power, automation, and navigation systems to the Scandlines zero direct emissions freight ferry. With the design and delivery of the ferry's charging solution on the German side of the link, as well as the Danish, NES is responsible for the complete energy design, from the power grid to the propeller.The complete onshore charging station includes a 30MVA grid transformer, medium and low voltage transformers, and switchboards, in addition to a control system and data collection system. Together, these components ensure safe, efficient, and reliable operation of both the charging system and the vessel."With a battery pack of ten megawatt-hours, equivalent to the combined capacity of about 150 electric cars, the ferry’s battery capacity will be among the world’s largest on a ship. Rapid charging is essential for the ferry while it is unloading vehicles and should take about 12 minutes. Imagine charging 150 electric vehicles with one charger in 12 minutes only. While fast charging a car is one thing, handling this amount of energy is quite another matter," says Jan Klokk.NES, a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA listed on Euronext Growth in Oslo, will utilise their three Norwegian facilities in Bergen, Egersund, and Ålesund to design, assemble, and test the onshore power system. NES has not disclosed the value of the contract.