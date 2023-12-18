Vard confirms contract

The hull for the vessel will be built at Vard Tulcea in Romania. Photo: Vard

Vard, one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, is pleased to announce that we have signed a contract for the construction of a cable laying vessel for an undisclosed customer.



The hull for the vessel will be built at Vard Tulcea in Romania and outfitted and delivered from one of Vard’s yards in Norway in Q4 2026. The value of the contract is between EUR 200 – 250m.



The design of the vessel is by the Norwegian company Salt Ship Design AS.



Further information about the contract and the vessel will be announced at a later stage.

