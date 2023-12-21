Vard secures contract for Prysmian Group

Technical information

Length of approximately 185 meters and a beam of about 34 meters.

Three carousels for a total capacity of 19.000 tonnes.

State-of-the-art DP3 positioning and seakeeping systems.

Bollard pull in excess of 180 tonnes.

Prysmian

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry.

With almost 150 years of experience, sales of over €16 billion, over 30,000 employees in over 50 countries and 108 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how.

It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors.

For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems.

Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

Vard

Vard is one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels.

Headquartered in Norway and with approximately 8,000 employees, Vard operates shipbuilding facilities in Norway, Romania, Brazil, and Vietnam.

Through its specialized subsidiaries, Vard develops power and automation systems, deck handling equipment, and vessel accommodation solutions, and provides design and engineering services to the global maritime industry.

Vard’s long shipbuilding traditions, cutting-edge innovation and technology coupled with its global operations and track record in constructing complex and highly customized vessels have earned it recognition from industry players and enabled it to build strong relationships with its customers.

Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fincantieri S.p.A. Headquartered in Trieste, Italy, is majority shareholder of Vard with around 98 % of the shares.

Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, and a global leader in cruise ship design and reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, the Group today has a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and over 20,000 employees.

The contract value amounts to approximately Euro 230 million.This is the third cable laying vessel the Prysmian Group has contracted with Vard. The third vessel is an evolution, based on knowledge and experience from the two previous vessels Prysmian has contracted with Vard. One – named Monna Lisa - is still under construction and the first vessel, Leonardo da Vinci, was delivered from Vard to Prysmian in 2021. Prysmian is securing yet another contract because of the fruitful relationship based on the quality and performance of the existing ship.- As global leader in submarine cable business we are fully committed to support the development of greener and smarter power grids, enabling the energy transition. We are delighted to work once again with Vard and Fincantieri - leaders in the design and construction of state-of-the-art vessels for the offshore market – to strengthen even more our installation capabilities” commented Hakan Ozmen, EVP Project BU, Prysmian Group.The new vessel is of Vard 9 18 design and especially designed for advanced subsea operations. With a length of approximately 185 m and a breadth of about 34 m, this brand-new designed vessel will be equipped with advanced cable installation solutions, such as three carousels for a total capacity of 19. 000 tonnes, positioning itself among the highest cable loading capacity vessels in the market and enabling a reduced transportation time from the factory to the site, for an overall improved project efficiency.A bollard pull in excess of 180 tonnes will allow the vessel to perform complex installation operations of simultaneous cable lay and burial (up to 4 cables) with a variety of ploughs, for an unrivalled optimization of offshore operations. The vessel will be equipped with state-of-the-art DP3 positioning and seakeeping systems and will be operational by beginning of 2027.Christian Utvik is SVP Sales and Marketing in Vard and has been responsible for the commercial part of the contract:- Vard’s size & speed, technology & our integrated global value chain, and close customer partnerships - like the one we have with Prysmian Group, gives both Vard and Prysmian significant competitive advantages through the delivery of the most advanced ships. We are happy to welcome Prysmian Powerlink back to Vard for the design and build of yet another state-of-the-art vessel.The cable layer is developed to perform complex installation operations, supported by a variety of burial systems, including heavy-duty ploughs, and state-of-the-art positioning and seakeeping systems, coupled with a reduced environmental footprint.CEO for Vard Group, Alberto Maestrini appreciates the relationship between Vard and Prysmian:- We are partnering with Prysmian once again to develop and put to work new marine business opportunities. Through this joint collaborative approach with customers, we explore and design new advanced vessels and solutions developing the business cases that make them good investments and enabling sustainable opportunities at sea. We are looking forward to once again having a good collaboration with Prysmian.The vessel is designed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. The hull will be built at Vard Shipyards Romania in Tulcea, while the final outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be carried out by one of Vard’s shipyards in Norway. The Group’s high technology subsidiaries are also involved in the project through deliveries of equipment and solutions.By utilizing its long experience as a system integrator, Vard Electro will deliver a complete electrical systems package from product engineering through installation, integration, and commissioning. The comprehensive package of SeaQ products incorporates a diverse array of cutting-edge technologies, encompassing power, control, bridge, and communication solutions, aimed at ensuring safe and sustainable operations at sea, with a focus on optimizing system stability and efficiency.The SeaQ package includes a full power and propulsion system including an Energy storage system by batteries. The SeaQ ESS will provide hybrid operations at sea resulting in more energy-efficient operations for reduced emissions and improved fuel consumption. Further the vessel will have a full SeaQ Automation system and it will include the market leading integrated SeaQ Bridge to provide a higher level of safety and integration of all the vessel systems.Vard Interiors will deliver modern Interior solutions and green HVAC R system aiming to create a good living and working environment onboard the vessel.The cable layer is scheduled for delivery in Q4 2026.