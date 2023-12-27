MARITIMT
Brunvoll invests 100 MNOK in Production Technology
Publisert: 27.12.2023 kl. 09.54
One of two new machining centers with both milling and latching functions. The machining centers are of 20 meters in length for scale. Illustration: PAMA S.P.A
Brunvoll’s strategy for production in Norway was established as early as the 1990s, with the forward-thinking Brunvoll family at the forefront. This has led to continuous and significant investments in enhancing the factories’ competitiveness and raising internal expertise to meet our customers’ high demands and expectations.
“We are convinced that having a fully integrated value chain where we have complete control from A to Z is the right thing for Brunvoll and our further development. Despite a business policy from the government that continually challenges local Norwegian ownership and production, we at Brunvoll are incredibly proud that as a family-owned group, we once again take a leap and invest significantly to enhance our competitiveness.”, says Group CEO Kåre Øyvind Vassdal.
SIGNIFICANT GROWTH
The Brunvoll group is currently experiencing significant growth, and in connection with this, we have placed orders for two large new and high-tech machines to further expand our capability and capacity.
One large machining center for gearbox housings are ordered for the factory in Volda. The other machine on order is a large combination turning and machining center for the factory in Molde. The machines will be delivered by the supplier PAMA S.P.A in Q1 2025. PAMA is an Italian company with a 90-year long history of delivering medium to large machines with high requirements to rigidity and shares the same passion as Brunvoll for precision.
“Pama is proud to continue with its high-performance products the fruitful cooperation with prestigious company Brunvoll. We will supply two technologically advanced multitasking machines with high automation, that will strengthen the presence of our company in the Norwegian market. We thank Brunvoll for choosing/trusting us again.” says Matteo Mattuzzi, Sales Director at PAMA S.P.A
Brunvoll
“We are convinced that having a fully integrated value chain where we have complete control from A to Z is the right thing for Brunvoll and our further development. Despite a business policy from the government that continually challenges local Norwegian ownership and production, we at Brunvoll are incredibly proud that as a family-owned group, we once again take a leap and invest significantly to enhance our competitiveness.”, says Group CEO Kåre Øyvind Vassdal.
SIGNIFICANT GROWTH
The Brunvoll group is currently experiencing significant growth, and in connection with this, we have placed orders for two large new and high-tech machines to further expand our capability and capacity.
One large machining center for gearbox housings are ordered for the factory in Volda. The other machine on order is a large combination turning and machining center for the factory in Molde. The machines will be delivered by the supplier PAMA S.P.A in Q1 2025. PAMA is an Italian company with a 90-year long history of delivering medium to large machines with high requirements to rigidity and shares the same passion as Brunvoll for precision.
“Pama is proud to continue with its high-performance products the fruitful cooperation with prestigious company Brunvoll. We will supply two technologically advanced multitasking machines with high automation, that will strengthen the presence of our company in the Norwegian market. We thank Brunvoll for choosing/trusting us again.” says Matteo Mattuzzi, Sales Director at PAMA S.P.A
Brunvoll
- The Brunvoll Group is a leading maritime system supplier.
- The group has extensive experience in the development, in-house production, and service of propulsion, positioning, and manoeuvring systems for advanced ocean-going vessels.
- Brunvoll is a Norwegian family-owned company with a high export share and excellent financial stability.
- The group is experiencing strong growth and achieves a turnover of approximately 1.5 billion NOK in 2023. The company was established in 1912 and has over 540 employees in Norway, located in Molde, Volda, Ålesund, Porsgrunn, and Dalen.
- Brunvoll is represented through a sales and service network in over 20 countries worldwide.
Relaterte artikler
-
Brunvoll investerer 100 millioner i produksjonsteknologi3 dager siden
-
Brunvoll med enda en kontrakt for fiskefartøy2 uker siden
-
Enda en kontrakt for Brunvoll1 måned siden
-
Brunvoll gjentar for Nexans hos Ulstein2 måneder siden
-
Brunvoll leverer til den andre siden av jorden2 måneder siden
-
Kommenter denne artikkelen