Ulstein awards contracts to Norwegian Greentech

Norwegian Greentech:

Norwegian Greentech is a supplier of sustainable systems for clean water.

Its main product is a purification system for ballast water, but the company is also a significant supplier of purification systems for the ocean and land-based aquaculture industry.

The company has sold more than 700 treatment systems so far, and the market is growing rapidly due to international requirements.

“We have delivered multiple BWTS systems to Ulstein Verft over the years and are therefore highly familiar with their stringent quality requirements. We are proud to be chosen for these two newbuilds,” says Lars-Tore Lynge, Sales Manager at Norwegian Greentech.The two vessels – NB320 and NB321 – are both CSOVs for the offshore wind industry. The vessels are of the ULSTEIN SX222 design. The ships will have hybrid battery propulsion and be prepared for methanol fuel to enable carbon-neutral operations.Norwegian Greentech will supply its energy efficient ballast water treatment system to the two newbuilds. The company has developed a method that combine UV and filters. The chemical-free system has a highly compact design, which is ideal for difficult-to-fit engine or pump rooms.“We take great pride in our technology and the significant environmental and operational benefits it offers to shipowners. Hence, we consider our system to be a good match for the extensive fuel efficiency features that these CSOVs will be equipped with,” says Børge Gjelseth, SVP Commercial at Norwegian Greentech.Norwegian Greentech will manufacture the ballast water treatment systems at its headquarters in Fosnavåg, Norway, and deliver them to Ulstein Verft. The company has not disclosed the value of the contract.Norwegian Greentech is a supplier of ballast water treatment systems and other systems for purification of water for use in the aquaculture industry and in the maritime sector. The company is a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA, which is listed on Euronext Growth in Oslo, Norway.Ulstein is a family-owned company established in 1917, specialising in ship design, shipbuilding, systems and services for the maritime market.