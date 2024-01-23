More contracts to Vard

Technical specifications:

Length of 87.5 meters and beam of 19.5 meters

Height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with elevator system

Height-adjustable boat landing system

Battery hybrid system

Prepared for future operation on green methanol

With this order Windward Offshore, takes the next important step in providing integrated offshore wind solutions for their clients and supporting the significant global need for offshore wind energy and energy infrastructure, whilst also being a testament to Vards newbuilding expertise and extensive track record in this sector.The founding partners driving Windward Offshore's innovative venture are SeaRenergy Offshore, Blue Star Group, Diana Shipping Inc., and SeraVerse. Together, they are united by a shared vision of pioneering excellence in the offshore wind sector.– Windward Offshore is pleased to announce the execution of the options for two further Vard 4 19 CSOVs, expanding our initial two vessel order to four vessels, and continuing our trusted relationship with Vard. All of our vessels are designed to be equipped with the latest eco-friendly technologies with the goal of minimizing environmental impact and offering the highest safety standards to ensure safe and sustainable offshore operations, says Benjamin Vordemfelde – Managing Director Windward Offshore.– We believe CSOV vessels will play a crucial role in the energy transition, and we are looking forward to offer our clients a comprehensive offshore wind service platform which combines a unique blend of the extensive maritime and offshore wind industry expertise by our founding partners, says Christoph Geck-Schlich – Managing Director Windward Offshore.The Vard 4 19 design is a highly flexible all-round platform for sustainable offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and superior operability.The 87.5-meter vessels have a beam of 19.5 meters and will be equipped with a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with elevator system, and a height-adjustable boat landing system. To achieve energy-efficient and smart operations at sea, with the goal of reducing fuel consumption, the vessels will be outfitted with a comprehensive SeaQ package from Vard Electro that includes systems and solutions for Power, Control, Bridge, and Communication. Vard Interiors is delivering HVAC-R and interior concepts. The vessels are also prepared for operation on green methanol. The CSOVs will have accommodation for 120 persons on board.In October 2023, Windward Offshore signed a contract on two similar CSOVs. The contract had an option for two more vessels which Windward now has chosen to exercise with this new firm contract.– We are proud that Windward Offshore has chosen to use their option today on additional vessels. Vard’s slogan is “Built on trust” and Windward taking this opportunity to already contract new vessels, shows that Vard is trusted in the market to build high quality specialized vessels on time and budget. We look forward to the continuous collaboration with Windward, says Alberto Maestrini, CEO in Vard.Runar Vågnes, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing in Vard says:- We appreciate the confidence Windward Offshore extends us by ordering another two vessels in their series.All four vessels are designed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. For two vessels, the hulls will be built in one of Vard’s shipyards in Romania, while the final outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be carried out by one of Vard’s shipyards in Norway, the other two will be delivered from Vard’s shipyard in Vietnam. They will support energy majors globally in constructing, commissioning, and maintaining offshore wind parks.The first two hybrid CSOVs will be delivered in Q3 2025 and Q1 2026, the other two vessels for Windward Offshore are scheduled for delivery in Q2 and Q3.