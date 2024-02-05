Vard to convert PSV into cable laying vessel

IT is an ISO-certified marine network installer offering desktop study, marine route survey, engineering design, installation and maintenance services for submarine cable systems worldwide.

As an organization independent of any carrier or manufacturer, IT is in the unique position to collaborate with customers, providing them with cost-effective and ideal technical solutions for each project.

Above all, IT delivers quality solutions based on proven engineering and installation techniques.

IT was formed in 1995 and for over 29 years has been recognized as one of the worlds’ finest marine system providers.

IT is proud to have many repeat clients that are all based on proven engineering techniques and quality of service.

With projects successfully completed in over 65 countries and counting, IT is pleased to work towards providing clients with the best technical solutions at the most competitive prices in the industry.

IT constantly strives to meet the ever-changing climate and challenges of subsea projects.

Vard

Vard is one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels.

Headquartered in Norway and with approximately 7,000 employees, Vard operates shipbuilding facilities in Norway, Romania, Brazil, and Vietnam.

Through its specialized subsidiaries, Vard develops power and automation systems, deck handling equipment, and vessel accommodation solutions, and provides design and engineering services to the global maritime industry.

Vard’s long shipbuilding traditions, cutting-edge innovation and technology coupled with its global operations and track record in constructing complex and highly customized vessels have earned it recognition from industry players and enabled it to build strong relationships with its customers.

Fincantieri S.p.A, a wholly owned subsidiary of FINCANTIERI S.p.A.

Headquartered in Trieste, Italy, is majority shareholder of Vard with around 98 % of the shares.

FINCANTIERI is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, and a global leader in cruise ship design and reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, the Group today has a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and over 20,000 employees.

The PSV was built at Vard Brattvaag and delivered to Volstad Maritime in 2008 under the name “Volstad Princess”. SD Standard Drilling acquired the vessel in 2017 before it was sold to IT in 2021 and was renamed “IT Infinity”. Now, the vessel returns to Vard for the conversion.– We are very proud that IT chose Vard as their partner for this conversion. We will now use our core competence and long experience in design and construction of advanced Cable Laying Vessels to meet IT Telecom`s needs in the market. This project demonstrates Vard's strength with our fully integrated value chain and it confirms our position in the aftermarket, says Wilhelm Eggesbø Senior Vice President Vard Services in Vard.Rhe Group’s technology subsidiary Vard Electro is involved in the project through the installation of cable and new switchboards as well as updating existing electrical systems.– IT is pleased to partner with Vard on the conversion of IT Infinity. Returning to the yard where she was built provides unique efficiencies, decreasing time to market for an industry in dire need of these specialized ships. Starting with an extremely capable vessel was of utmost importance to IT. Combined with upgrades to the latest generation submarine cable handling and burial equipment, IT Infinity will be prepared to perform the various tasks required of her by IT’s customers around the world. This conversion project is the first of many in IT’s mission to adapt to the ever-changing demands of the submarine cable space, says Louise Thivierge, General Manager at IT.The work will be carried out by Vard Brattvaag in Norway and the vessel will be delivered in Q3 2024.