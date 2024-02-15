New contract and new customer

Technical information:

Length of 85.5 meters and a beam of 19.5 meters

Seaonics’ ECMC all electric and motion compensated gangway with crane functionality

2 retractable Azimuth thrusters

Prepared for alternative low emission solutions

Transit speed of 13 knots

Accommodation for 84 persons on board

Cyan Renewables

Headquartered in Singapore and fully owned by Seraya Partners, Cyan Renewables is Asia's first dedicated offshore wind vessel operator supporting the marine sector’s transition from “blue to green”.

Built on the strong foundation of a team led by industry veterans, Cyan Renewables aspires to accelerate the growth of the global offshore wind sector by investing in a dedicated fleet of wind farm support vessels to support the full lifecycle of offshore wind farms from installation to servicing and maintenance.

By being the partner of choice to both wind farm developers and vessel operators, Cyan Renewables aims to be the #1 “blue to green” marine operator in the world, facilitating the world’s transition towards a greener future built on sustainable renewable energy.

Vard

Vard is one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels.

Headquartered in Norway and with approximately 8,000 employees, Vard operates shipbuilding facilities in Norway, Romania, Brazil, and Vietnam.

Through its specialized subsidiaries, Vard develops power and automation systems, deck handling equipment, and vessel accommodation solutions, and provides design and engineering services to the global maritime industry.

Vard’s long shipbuilding traditions, cutting-edge innovation and technology coupled with its global operations and track record in constructing complex and highly customized vessels have earned it recognition from industry players and enabled it to build strong relationships with its customers.

Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A, a wholly owned subsidiary of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. Headquartered in Trieste, Italy, is majority shareholder of Vard with around 98 % of the shares.

FINCANTIERI is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, and a global leader In cruise ship design and reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, the Group today has a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and over 20,000 employees.

Cyan Renewables is Asia’s first dedicated offshore wind vessel owner. Headquartered in Singapore, Cyan’s mission is to facilitate the world’s transition towards a greener future by being the partner of choice to both wind farm developers and vessel operators. The vessel will enter a long-term contract with Siemens Gamesa on Hai Long No. 2, a part of the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project, consisting of Hai Long No. 2 and No. 3 Offshore wind farms in Taiwan. Vard was awarded the design and building of the SOV after a tender in competition with other providers.Founding CEO of Cyan Renewables Lee Keng Lin is optimistic about the build:– We are happy to engage Vard to construct our SOV for the Hai Long offshore wind project. Tailored specifically for Siemens Gamesa’s service operations at Hai Long, this vessel’s emphasis on energy efficiency exemplifies our commitment to innovation and sustainability in the offshore wind sector. This addition also brings us another step closer to doubling our fleet in the coming years. We look forward to working closely with Vard to oversee the completion of this SOV.This version of the Vard 4 19 design, is a highly versatile platform, tailored for service operations for Siemens Gamesa at the Hai Long Offshore wind farm. The vessel offers class leading station keeping performance, together with highly fuel-efficient solutions and logistics. Further preparations are done to enable the path towards zero emission operations.This hybrid diesel electric vessel is designed using modern DC technology and it is the first time it is combined with 2 retractable Azimuth thrusters. These solutions enable the vessel to operate using only one variable speed generator set, in addition to batteries, in an extended window of the operation profile during work in the wind park. This, together with permanent magnetic electric motors for propellers, gives an extremely energy efficient vessel and the best possible DP capability performance and noise reduction.The vessel is developed by Vard Design in Ålesund/Norway in close collaboration with Cyan Renewables and have the latest propulsion solutions developed by the Vard design company. The solution is particularly favorable for the area in which the vessel will operate, and the vessel is tailormade for operations in just this area.CEO in Vard Group Alberto Maestrini welcomes Cyan Renewables to Vard:– We are delighted to get this opportunity to participate in the development of the another step closer to doubling of offshore wind in Asia together with Cyan Renewables. With our world leading design and engineering teams Vard is drawing on our long experience as integrated shipbuilders to make maritime opportunities possible in close partnership with our customer.Vard’s specialized subsidiary Seaonics is delivering their ECMC 30 meter walk to work gangway, extending their product range of all-Electric Controlled and Motion Compensated gangway with crane functionality. The gangway will be a fixed pedestal gangway version with 3-ton SWL 3D compensated crane capacity and includes a cargo elevator to support efficient logistic operations. The Vard Group’s high technology subsidiary Vard Electro is participating in the project with comprehensive deliveries of SeaQ equipment and green solutions, including a SeaQ Bridge. Vard Electro is also providing a fully integrated power and automation package with a special focus on Tank-to-Wake efficiency including a battery-based hybrid solution. Vard Interiors is delivering modern interior solutions, and green HVAC R-system with the aim of creating a good living and working environment onboard the vessel.Runar Vågnes is Senior Vice President for Sales in Vard and has been responsible for the commercial part of the contract:– Cyan Renewables is a new customer for Vard, and a fast-expanding company in the renewables market. We are looking forward to collaborating with them. Winning another tender in worldwide competition on both design and production is gratifying. All three companies involved came to the project with previous experience from wind farm service tonnage, including familiarity with operations in Taiwan.The vessel will be built, outfitted, commissioned, and delivered from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam. The delivery is scheduled for Q2 2026.