Kaldbakur acquires Optimar in strategic move

About Optimar

Optimar is a global leader in automated fish processing systems for use on board fishing vessels, on land and in the aquaculture industry.

Aside from headquarters and manufacturing facility on Valderøya on Norway's west coast, Optimar operates other facilities in Norway, the United States, Spain and Romania.

260 employees provide expert competence in sales, project management, engineering, production, and installation.

By being in the heart of the Norwegian seafood cluster, close to our customers and partners, Optimar can be in front of innovations and product development.

About Kaldbakur

Kaldbakur ehf. is an independent investment company owned by the families of the two founders of Samherji.

In 2022, the company took over assets previously acquired by Samherji that were not part of its core business.

Kaldbakur's main drive is to create long-term value through active ownership. Kaldbakur boasts a multifaceted asset base, with origins spanning maritime, energy, food processing, and retail industries, reflecting a strategic blend of diversification.

Among its investments are shares in REM Offshore AS, Hagar hf., Slippurinn Akureyri ehf., Iceland Drilling hf., Sjóvá hf. and Bergfrost p/f.

About Haniel Franz

Haniel & Cie. GmbH manages a portfolio of independent companies with the goal to create value for generations as a leading purpose-driven investor.

Currently, the Haniel portfolio comprises ten investments: BauWatch, BekaertDeslee, CWS Cleanrooms, CWS Fire Safety, CWS Hygiene, CWS Workwear, Emma – The Sleep Company, KMK kinderzimmer, ROVEMA and TAKKT.

In 2022, the Haniel Group employed 21,500 people and generated sales of EUR 4.2 billion.

The company is 100 percent family-owned and has been based in Duisburg since its foundation in 1756.

Optimar, headquartered in Ålesund on Norway's west coast, is a global leader for automated fish processing systems for use on board fishing vessels, on land and in aquaculture. As a global company with sites in Norway, Spain, Romania and the US, it is known by its customers in more than 30 countries for offering innovative product development and world-class service.Kaldbakur is the investment vehicle for the owners of Icelandic seafood company Samherji, a leading family-owned vertically integrated company founded in 1983 that operates a fleet of fishing vessels, fish processing factories, and land-based fish farming facilities. Through the acquisition of Optimar, Kaldbakur seeks to strengthen its strategic network in the region. "Optimar is a trusted, long-standing partner to the global fish industry with strong customer relationships. We are excited about the opportunities our partnership will bring both to Optimar and our broader portfolio," said Eiríkur S. Jóhannsson, CEO of Kaldbakur.Haniel acquired Optimar in 2017 and has since supported the development of the company in a collaborative partnership. "Kaldbakur is the perfect strategic partner for Optimar at this point and has committed to offering its deep knowledge and proven expertise to help further shape the company's future. We sincerely wish both the teams at Optimar and Kaldbakur much success in their new partnership," said Thessa von Hülsen, Investment Partner at Haniel.CEO in Optimar Georg Saint-Denis says in a comment: "Optimar is very happy about this agreement and feels that this is a right and good owner going forward. This is a bit like coming home for Optimar. The companies know each other well, through a long and good collaboration and see this as a strategic crossroads for Optimar.