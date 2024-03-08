Vard secures contract for CSOV for Norwind Offshore

Length of 85 meters and a beam of 19.5 meters

Seaonics’ all-electric ECMC 30-meter walk-to-work gangway

Seaonics’ all-electric ECMC 7-ton 3D compensated crane

Installed with battery solutions

Accommodations for 87 persons in single cabins on board

The new vessel is of Vard 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund in close collaboration with Norwind Offshore. The CSOV is scheduled for delivery in Q1 2026. The hull will be built in Vard Shipyards Romania – Braila and the outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be by one of Vard’s yards in Norway.This is the 5th CSOV newbuild Norwind Offshore has contracted with Vard since October 2021, in addition to the conversion of a Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) to a Service Operation Vessel (SOV).CEO of Norwind Offshore, Svein Leon Aure is saluting the new contract:– We are happy to be able to continue fleet growth by placing another order with Vard. Over the past two years, we have experienced Vard's reliability in terms of delivery time and quality and look forward to receiving another advanced offshore vessel of top quality.The first CSOV built for Norwind Offshore, Norwind Gale, is in operation. The next three vessels will be delivered in March, August, and November 2024 from Vard Brattvaag, Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, and Vard Brattvaag, respectively.CEO of Vard, Alberto Maestrini says:- We are proud to yet again be chosen by Norwind Offshore and Navigare Capital and to be a part of their journey towards a low carbon society. These five newbuild CSOVs and the rebuilt SOV show why Vard is the global leader in designing and building specialized vessels. We look forward to continuing the collaboration with Norwind Offshore.The Vard 4 19 design is a highly versatile platform for sustainable offshore wind farm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and superior operability. The 85-meter vessel has a beam of 19.5 meters and will be equipped with a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with an elevator system, a 3-D crane, and a height-adjustable boat landing system. The vessel will be installed with battery solutions.The CSOV will have accommodation for 87 persons on board.Torgeir Haugan, SVP Sales and Marketing in Vard and responsible for the commercial process of the contract says:– The new contract and the delivery program of a total of six specialized vessels to Norwind Offshore and Navigare Capital contributes to strengthening Vard’s leading position within the market for offshore wind farm support vessels. We truly appreciate the cooperation with Norwind Offshore, and in these projects, we will further develop our relationship.The new vessel will have Vard Electro’s SeaQ Integrated Bridge System installed, - a bridge solution with an intuitive user interface designed with the operator in focus to create a safer operation environment. Organized to achieve a clean and efficient workspace, the bridge emphasizes ease of operation, safety, and ergonomics.The vessel is prepared for a full digital vessel overview through the SeaQ Green Pilot that enables the owner to have a full overview of the energy consumption statistics. For control and monitoring of the vessel’s systems, the newbuilding will be equipped with Vard Electro’s SeaQ Integrated Alarm System (IAS), Power Management System (PMS), and Energy Management System (EMS) to have full control of the vessel hybrid system.Vard’s specialized subsidiary, Seaonics, supports the environmental focus with an all-electric lift and handling package. It includes the ECMC 30-meter walk-to-work gangway for safe personnel transfer and a 7-ton 3D compensated crane for efficient cargo operations. This will be the third gangway delivery to Norwind Offshore from Seaonics.Vard Interiors AS will deliver modern Interior solutions and green HVAC-R and Piping systems, aiming to create a comfortable living, and working environment onboard the vessel.