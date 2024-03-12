MARITIMT
Stena Rederi to sell the vessel Urd
Publisert: 12.03.2024 kl. 08.16
Urd transported freight and travel customers on the Stena Line route between Nynäshamn in Sweden and Hanko in Finland up until the discontinuation of the route in October 2023. Photo: Stena
The RoPax vessel Urd will be sold by Stena Rederi A/S to ferry operator Sea Lines.
Urd transported freight and travel customers on the Stena Line route between Nynäshamn in Sweden and Hanko in Finland up until the discontinuation of the route in October 2023. Since then, she has been chartered by TT-Line. Sea Lines will take delivery of the vessel in May 2024.
ONGOING DISCUSSIONS
Stena Rederi A/S is in ongoing discussions with affected employees and social partners, working on the best solution for all stakeholders. The employer is committed to securing as many positions for the existing crew members of Urd as possible, through redeployment within the Stena Line Group across our various routes.
Stena Line
- Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 38 vessels and 18 routes in Northern Europe operating 26,000 sailings each year.
- Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea.
- Stena Line also plays an important role in tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations.
- The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg.
- Stena Line has 6,100 employees and an annual turnover of 19 billion SEK.
