Stena Rederi to sell the vessel Urd

Urd transported freight and travel customers on the Stena Line route between Nynäshamn in Sweden and Hanko in Finland up until the discontinuation of the route in October 2023. Since then, she has been chartered by TT-Line. Sea Lines will take delivery of the vessel in May 2024.Stena Rederi A/S is in ongoing discussions with affected employees and social partners, working on the best solution for all stakeholders. The employer is committed to securing as many positions for the existing crew members of Urd as possible, through redeployment within the Stena Line Group across our various routes.