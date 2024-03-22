MARITIMT
Rem Offshore orders next generation vessel
Rem Offshore and Myklebust Verft have signed a contract for the construction of an Energy Subsea Construction Vessel (ESCV) with a 250-tonne crane. The vessel will be delivered in 2026 and will be the first of its kind that can perform heavy construction work in both offshore wind and subsea with net zero emissions. The contract also contains an option to build one more vessel.
Skipsteknisk has designed a very flexible platform in close cooperation with the Rem and Myklebust. The newbuilding is ground-breaking and uses a number of solutions where energy consumption is almost halved compared to comparable tonnage in today's market, as well as meeting future requirements for zero emissions from end to end.
The vessel will be equipped with dual-fuel methanol engines in combination with battery packs. All offshore lifting equipment, including the 250 T crane, is electric and regenerates power to the batteries. The working deck is over 1,400 m2, and it is also prepared for the installation of an offshore gangway for use in offshore wind.
A BIG MILESTONE
– This is a big milestone for Rem Offshore. We are ordering our first net zero emission vessel and taking a big step into the future. We are looking forward to being able to offer the vessel to the market, and believe that our customers will appreciate the opportunity for more efficient and sustainable operations, says Lars Conradi Andersen, CEO of Rem Offshore
Myklebust Verft has delivered newbuilds to Rem in the past, and was a natural choice according to Conradi Andersen
– We know Myklebust Verft well, it is a quality yard that delivers ships of a high standard. Adding in their competitiveness, it is natural for us to use the world-leading maritime cluster locally when renewing our fleet.
A RECOGNITION
Myklebust Verft is looking forward to adding a new project to the backlog for a local customer.
- We are very happy that Rem Offshore has chosen Myklebust Verft to build this environmentally friendly vessel. This assignment is a recognition of all our employees and the quality that Myklebust stands for. The project will also have major positive ripple effects in our area, says Leiv Sindre Muren, CEO of Myklebust Verft.
Rem Offshore
Myklebust Verft
Rem Offshore
- Rem Offshore was established in 2016 and has its head office in Fosnavåg.
- The company owns and operates a modern and environmentally friendly fleet of 19 vessels.
- em Offshore has 700 employees and in 2023 had a turnover in excess of NOK 1.3 billion.
- With roots going back to fisheries in the 1970s, Rem Offshore has in recent years developed a strong presence in both the renewables, oil and gas and seismic OBN markets.
Myklebust Verft
- After over 100 years of operation, Myklebust Verft has long and solid experience in both newbuilds and service, repair and rebuilding of vessels.
- Myklebust offer facilities for docking up to 15,000 tonnes - for example subsea construction vessels, anchor handlers, seismic vessels, well boats and fishing vessels.
- The fact that the employees both carry out service assignments and simultaneously build new vessels gives a unique expertise that benefits customers.
