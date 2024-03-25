Kongsberg Digital to deliver to HX Roald Amundsen

Kongsberg Digital

Kongsberg Digital is an industrial software company shaping the future of work by changing how businesses design, operate and maintain their assets.

Businesses trust Kongsberg Digital for innovative carbon capture and storage technology, new energy ventures towards net zero, voyage optimisation, emissions reduction, and technology to help balance grids and complex power systems.

Transforming carbon-intensive industries by providing industry-leading solutions that extract value from industrial data amd enable businesses to connect physical assets to an industrial work surface, serving as one common infrastructure for decision-making across the value chain.

HX

In 1896, HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions), set out on a journey of exploration from its homeland in Norway.

Driven by a passion to discover what lies beyond the horizon, they sailed in the wake of the pioneering seafarers who were redrawing the world’s boundaries.

Today, HX is the leading expedition cruise company, taking guests to over 250 destinations in more than 30 countries worldwide.

With onboard lectures and science centres, HX is committed to ensuring guests return home with a deep understanding and love of the places they explore.

HX is on a mission to be the world’s most-sustainable expedition company.

They led the industry by being the first to ban heavy fuel oil and single-use plastics. I

n 2019, HX unveiled the world's first battery hybrid-powered cruise ship

HX (Hurtigruten Expedition) has entrusted Kongsberg Digital with deploying its vessel-to-cloud infrastructure, Vessel Insight, and the Vessel Performance Offshore application for both onshore management and onboard the MS Roald Amundsen.By implementing a specially crafted Vessel Insight infrastructure with the Vessel Performance module for hybrid vessels, Kongsberg Digital's solution will gather information from the vessel's sensors and data points onboard. This comprehensive data analysis will empower the crew and onshore team, further enhancing the vessel's operational capabilities and sustainability.The MS Roald Amundsen, named after the legendary explorer, made her maiden voyage in 2019 and is built on Kongsberg Maritime design and technology, including environmentally sustainable hybrid technology and a dynamic positioning system, stabilisers and an integrated automation system. The vessel exemplifies leading hybrid technology from KONGSBERG – demonstrating how large vessels can operate efficiently using hybrid propulsion and utilise digitalisation to reduce their carbon footprint.Tailored specifically for polar waters, the MS Roald Amundsen leads the way in sustainable ocean travel. By harnessing electrical propulsion, the vessel reduces emissions, setting a new standard for eco-friendly voyages and using digitalisation to enhance hybrid operations.Kongsberg Digital's collaboration with HX marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation of the expedition cruise industry. The infrastructure is set to be installed during the spring of 2024.“HX is a frontrunner in using digital technology to optimise its operations and enhance sustainability in maritime operations. Deploying Vessel Insight and the Vessel Performance Offshore application aboard the MS Roald Amundsen is a testament to KONGSBERG's close history with HX and our shared commitment to pioneering sustainable maritime solutions.”, says Ivonne Auerbach, Head of Customer Success at Kongsberg Digital.