Four new Damen ASD tugs with Schottel RudderPropellers

Schottel

The Schottel Group, with its headquarters in Spay/Rhine, is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of steerable propulsion systems for ships and offshore applications.

Founded in 1921, the company has been developing and manufacturing azimuth propulsion and complete propulsion systems with power ratings of up to 30 megawatts for vessels of all sizes and types for more than 70 years.

Around 100 sales and service locations worldwide ensure customer proximity.

The power rating of the SRP 270 amounts to 1,000 kilowatts per unit, with a propeller diameter of 1.9 metres. Each tug will be equipped with two units. Schottel DuroVario LS slipping clutches will allow for smooth acceleration and improved handling of the thrusters. If needed, the slipping clutches can be easily upgraded to support firefighting capability.The design of the SRP 270 fits perfectly into the overall concept of the new tug series, which aims to offer the greatest possible performance in an extremely compact vessel. For this purpose, the Schottel RudderPropeller combines maximum manoeuvrability and bollard pull with high efficiency during free sailing.“Damen has designed the 1810 series with a specific focus on sustainability. In addition to ensuring low noise emissions and vibrations, the 1810 design features an electric power generation system which eliminates the need for a third diesel generator to provide power while the vessel is sailing. This further reduces fuel consumption and improves the tug’s sustainability performance”, explains Siebe Cieraad, Product Portfolio Manager Tugs at Damen.The SRP’s robust design and long service life conserve financial and material resources thanks to low maintenance requirements. This allows for long, uninterrupted operating periods during the vessel’s entire lifetime. At the same time, Schottel guarantees long-term availability of spare parts and provides its customers with a dense global network of Schottel subsidiaries offering service support when and where needed.The new tugs will be pre-produced for later sale at Damen Shipyards Changde in China, with the first one being completed in the course of 2024. The vessels can be optionally fitted with a firefighting and crane system, amongst other equipment. With this newest generation of compact tugs, Damen sets out to answer the needs of modern port operations, using proven technology such as the SRP.