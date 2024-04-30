MARITIMT
Many orders to Folla Maritime Service
Publisert: 30.04.2024 kl. 08.00 | Oppdatert: 30.04.2024 kl. 08.21
Here is the fifth order list for 2024. Among others who have received new contracts are Fitjar Mek. Verksted, Folla Maritime Service and Myklebust Verft. To read more about the current order situation you can find the complete list here.
The order list for Norwegian shipyards is presented in every issue of Maritimt Magasin and is also published on our website. Changes from the previous list are marked in red. The list is updated in cooperation with Oddgeir Refvik, manager and prime mover of the online community Norsk Skipsfarts Forum.
In the magazine you can find further lists: an order list for Norwegian shipowners and an order list for cruise companies. You can also subscribe to digital order lists here.
The order list for Norwegian shipyards is presented in every issue of Maritimt Magasin and is also published on our website. Changes from the previous list are marked in red. The list is updated in cooperation with Oddgeir Refvik, manager and prime mover of the online community Norsk Skipsfarts Forum.
In the magazine you can find further lists: an order list for Norwegian shipowners and an order list for cruise companies. You can also subscribe to digital order lists here.
Relaterte artikler
-
Mange ordrer til Folla Maritime Service20 timer siden
-
Nye ordrer til Myklebust Verft2 uker siden
-
Ingen nye ordrer1 måned siden
-
Mange ordrer til Havyard Leirvik2 måneder siden
-
Ukjent reder bestiller to båter fra Promek3 måneder siden
-
Finnsnes Dykk & Anleggservice bestiller to båter4 måneder siden