MARITIMT
Chemical Challenger sets sail
Green Award Foundation proudly announces that the Chemical Challenger, a chemical tanker operated by Chemship, has become the first vessel to receive the prestigious Green Award GHG Label for CO2 reduction through the use of innovative wind technology.
The 16,000-ton chemical tanker, managed by Fleet Management Limited in Hong Kong, recently underwent a groundbreaking retrofit, becoming the world's first chemical tanker equipped with Econowind's innovative VentoFoil wind-assisted propulsion system. The installation of four 16-metre-high aluminium wind sails aims to reduce the vessel's CO2 emissions by an impressive 10% annually.
LEADING THE WAY
“We are thrilled to see the Chemical Challenger leading the way in the chemical tanker segment by embracing wind-assisted propulsion. This milestone aligns perfectly with our mission to promote sustainable shipping practices and recognise the frontrunners in the industry,” says Executive Director of Green Award Foundation, Jan Fransen.
Green Award's GHG Label, introduced in 2022, recognises ships that have taken significant steps to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions through the use of renewable & advanced energy sources, zero-carbon fuels, or low-carbon fuels. The Chemical Challenger has attained the CO2 Level 1 label, demonstrating its commitment to going beyond operational readiness in the adoption of sustainable technologies.
COMMITTED TO SUSTAINABLE SHIPPING
“As a company committed to sustainable shipping, we are proud to have the Chemical Challenger as the first ship to receive the Green Award GHG Label for innovative wind technology use. This recognition validates our efforts to reduce our environmental impact and sets a new standard for the industry," says CEO of Chemship, Niels Grotz.
The VentoFoil system, developed by Dutch company Econowind, uses smart vacuum technology to quintuple the force of the wind, creating an impressive wind surface area equivalent to a sail measuring 30 by 30 metres. By harnessing the power of the wind, the Chemical Challenger is expected to reduce its annual CO2 emissions by approximately 850 tons, equivalent to the yearly emissions of over 500 passenger cars.
CONTINUE TO LEAD EFFORTS
“I am proud of the Chemical Challenger's achievement in receiving the Green Award GHG Label. This recognition affirms our commitment to sustainable shipping and the practical impact of technologies like the VentoFoil system. At FLEET, we continue to lead efforts towards more sustainable maritime practices,” says Dr Kishore Rajvanshy, Managing Director, Fleet Management Limited (FLEET).
Mr Sanjay Chandra, Executive Director, Tanker Division, Fleet Management Limited (FLEET) also states: “The retrofit of Chemical Challenger with the VentoFoil system underscores our commitment to operational excellence at FLEET. This advancement highlights our pursuit of innovative solutions that reduce environmental impact and improve efficiency. We remain committed to setting new industry benchmarks and crafting solutions that are sustainable and future-ready.”
A SIGNIFICANT STEP
The Chemical Challenger's historic voyage marks a significant step forward in the maritime industry's pursuit of cleaner and more sustainable operations. As the vessel embarks on its journey, it serves as a beacon of inspiration for other shipowners and operators to embrace innovative solutions in the fight against climate change.
.
Green Award Foundation
- Green Award Foundation remains dedicated to supporting the shipping industry's transition towards a greener future by providing a comprehensive labelling system that encourages and rewards sustainable practices
- Green Award has developed a GHG emissions labelling initiative to support decarbonisation and GHG emissions reduction in the sea shipping sector.
- The GHG emissions labels are awarded to Green Award certified ships, indicating the levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4) emissions from those vessels.
- The labels allow for easy identification of ships with lower GHG emissions, helping to promote the use of more climate-friendly shipping options.
- This labelling program is part of Green Award's broader efforts to drive sustainability and emissions reductions in the maritime industry.
- For over 30 years, Green Award Foundation has been dedicated to promoting sustainable and safe shipping.
- It works with seagoing ship operators, inland navigation operators, ports, governments, suppliers and service providers on a non-profit basis.
- Green Award's programme includes standard setting, audit/inspections, certification and rewards.
- Over 200 parties provide financial incentives / discounts to ships with a Green Award certificate. The Foundation started in 1994 for seagoing vessels and in 2011 opened to inland shipping.
- The organisation is governed by an independent board of respected industry professionals.
- Its operations align with 13 United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and support Environmental, Societal and Governance policies on around 60 shipping related topics globally.
- In addition to its global certification program covering environmental, safety, and quality management facets of ship operations, Green Award has extensive expertise specifically in sustainable ship waste handling having integrated these concerns from the outset of its,