Chemical Challenger sets sail

Green Award Foundation proudly announces that the Chemical Challenger, a chemical tanker operated by Chemship, has become the first vessel to receive the prestigious Green Award GHG Label for CO 2 reduction through the use of innovative wind technology.



The 16,000-ton chemical tanker, managed by Fleet Management Limited in Hong Kong, recently underwent a groundbreaking retrofit, becoming the world's first chemical tanker equipped with Econowind's innovative VentoFoil wind-assisted propulsion system. The installation of four 16-metre-high aluminium wind sails aims to reduce the vessel's CO 2 emissions by an impressive 10% annually.



LEADING THE WAY

“We are thrilled to see the Chemical Challenger leading the way in the chemical tanker segment by embracing wind-assisted propulsion. This milestone aligns perfectly with our mission to promote sustainable shipping practices and recognise the frontrunners in the industry,” says Executive Director of Green Award Foundation, Jan Fransen.



Green Award's GHG Label, introduced in 2022, recognises ships that have taken significant steps to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions through the use of renewable & advanced energy sources, zero-carbon fuels, or low-carbon fuels. The Chemical Challenger has attained the CO 2 Level 1 label, demonstrating its commitment to going beyond operational readiness in the adoption of sustainable technologies.



COMMITTED TO SUSTAINABLE SHIPPING

“As a company committed to sustainable shipping, we are proud to have the Chemical Challenger as the first ship to receive the Green Award GHG Label for innovative wind technology use. This recognition validates our efforts to reduce our environmental impact and sets a new standard for the industry," says CEO of Chemship, Niels Grotz.



The VentoFoil system, developed by Dutch company Econowind, uses smart vacuum technology to quintuple the force of the wind, creating an impressive wind surface area equivalent to a sail measuring 30 by 30 metres. By harnessing the power of the wind, the Chemical Challenger is expected to reduce its annual CO 2 emissions by approximately 850 tons, equivalent to the yearly emissions of over 500 passenger cars.



CONTINUE TO LEAD EFFORTS

“I am proud of the Chemical Challenger's achievement in receiving the Green Award GHG Label. This recognition affirms our commitment to sustainable shipping and the practical impact of technologies like the VentoFoil system. At FLEET, we continue to lead efforts towards more sustainable maritime practices,” says Dr Kishore Rajvanshy, Managing Director, Fleet Management Limited (FLEET).



Mr Sanjay Chandra, Executive Director, Tanker Division, Fleet Management Limited (FLEET) also states: “The retrofit of Chemical Challenger with the VentoFoil system underscores our commitment to operational excellence at FLEET. This advancement highlights our pursuit of innovative solutions that reduce environmental impact and improve efficiency. We remain committed to setting new industry benchmarks and crafting solutions that are sustainable and future-ready.”



A SIGNIFICANT STEP

The Chemical Challenger's historic voyage marks a significant step forward in the maritime industry's pursuit of cleaner and more sustainable operations. As the vessel embarks on its journey, it serves as a beacon of inspiration for other shipowners and operators to embrace innovative solutions in the fight against climate change.



