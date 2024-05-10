Vard signs contract with Island Offshore for hybrid ocean energy construction vessel

Overall technical information:

Length of 120 meters and a beam of 25 meters

Heave compensated offshore subsea crane of 250 tons

Engine set prepared for alternative low emission fuel

Accommodation for 130 persons on board; first class crew and client facilities

DP 2 capabilities

Energy Storage System 1MHW for hybrid propulsion

Heat Recovery System

2 x launch and recovery systems (LARS) for ROV

Island Offshore

Island Offshore is a privately owned shipping group headquartered in Ulsteinvik, Norway with approximately 900 employees land and sea combined.

The group was established in 2000 and today operate a fleet of 19 Offshore Service Vessels and Mobile Offshore Units worldwide.

With a fleet of highly advanced offshore service vessels, Island Offshore is a leading provider of high-quality solutions to the offshore Oil & Gas and Renewables industry.

The service capabilities include Riserless Light Well Intervention, Deep Water Installation, Walk to Work, Well Stimulation, Subsea Construction, Platform Supply and Anchor handling.

Vard

Vard is one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels.

eadquartered in Norway and with approximately 8,000 employees, Vard operates shipbuilding facilities in Norway, Romania, Brazil, and Vietnam.

Through its specialized subsidiaries, Vard develops power and automation systems, deck handling equipment, and vessel accommodation solutions, and provides design and engineering services to the global maritime industry.

Vard’s long shipbuilding traditions, cutting-edge innovation and technology coupled with its global operations and track record in constructing complex and highly customized vessels have earned it recognition from industry players and enabled it to build strong relationships with its customers.

Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A, a wholly owned subsidiary of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. Headquartered in Trieste, Italy, is majority shareholder of Vard with around 98 % of the shares.

FINCANTIERI is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, and a global leader in cruise ship design and reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, the Group today has a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and over 20,000 employees.

Island Offshore is a Norwegian shipping group operating in the Oil and Gas and Renewable markets. Island Offshore Management AS, a leading provider of advanced marine operations, today operates a fleet of 19 vessels. In 2020/2021 Island Offshore took delivery of three vessels from Vard, including the Island Victory, and now once again choose Vard as their preferred provider to the fleet renewal program.– We are proud to present the next generation OECVs with versatile capabilities that will ensure long-term employment as the energies of the ocean evolve. We strongly believe in the vessel concept and look forward to presenting the vessel to our clients, says Morten Ulstein, Chairman of Island Offshore.The vessel is of Vard 3 25 design developed in close collaboration between Island Offshore and Vard.The vessel is designed for best possible station-keeping, maneuverability, and sea-keeping abilities. The design allows for flexible configuration and versatility depending on the specific operations to be performed. The hull is optimized for efficient operations, and the vessel is also prepared for alternative low emission fuel.The vessel will undertake subsea operations including IMR (inspection, maintenance, and repair), pipe laying, subsea infrastructure construction and installation, diving support, and equipment for remotely operated underwater inspection. Further, the vessel is prepared for renewable work scopes such as walk-to-work, commissioning, cable laying and repairs, trenching and survey. The vessel is also prepared for installation of a gangway system and has a heave compensated offshore subsea crane of 250 tons.Vard is a total provider on the vessel. Through our integrated value chain, we are delivering the design, building the hull, and outfit – integrate and commission the ship for the customer.The Vard Group’s high technology subsidiary Vard Electro is participating in the project with comprehensive deliveries of SeaQ equipment and green solutions, including SeaQ Power with energy storage systems and SeaQ shore connection, SeaQ Bridge with full integration and an extensive SeaQ Communication network that includes network and entertainment systems.The SeaQ Control system will have the innovative and new portable monitoring station that enhances the flexibility and accessibility for the operators to monitor and manage the maritime operations. This new tool is an integral part of the SeaQ IAS and SeaQ ePMS systems that enable digital solutions to be seamlessly shared within the cyber-proof network onboard and onshore.Vard Interiors will deliver modern Interior solutions and green HVAC R system aiming to create a good living and working environment onboard the vessel.Kristian Sætre is Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing in Vard and has been responsible for the commercial part of the contract:– During the years, Vard has delivered an impressive 41 vessels to Island Offshore. It is a pleasure to announce that Island Offshore once more place the order for their new investment at Vard. We are looking forward to continuing the collaboration.The hull of the vessels will be built at one of Vard’s shipyards in Romania, while the outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be from one of the shipyards in Norway. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered Q1 2027.