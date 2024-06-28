Brunvoll Signs its Largest Order to date

About Knutsen NYK

Offshore Tankers Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers (KNOT) was established in 2010 and owns and operates one of the world’s largest fleets of shuttle tankers. K

NOT is a joint venture between TS Shipping Invest AS (TSSI), and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

KNOT is a fully integrated industrial shipping company where the company manage the whole value chain of activities.

This includes newbuilding, chartering, vetting, crewing, technical and commercial management, financing, procurement and general administration.

About Cosco Zhoushan Shipyard

Cosco Zhoushan is a Chinese shipyard established in 2004.

Cosco Zhoushan is part of Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry and currently operates nine shipyards in China, with an annual shipbuilding capacity of over 7.5 million tonnes and a ship repair capacity of over 1,500 vessels per year.

About Brunvoll

The Brunvoll is a leading maritime system supplier.

The group has extensive experience in the development, in-house production, and service of propulsion, positioning, and manoeuvring systems for advanced ocean-going vessels.

Brunvoll is a Norwegian family-owned company with a high export share and excellent financial stability.

The group is experiencing strong growth and achieved a turnover of approximately 1.5 billion NOK in 2023.

The company was established in 1912 and has more than 570 employees in Norway, located in Molde, Volda, Ålesund, Porsgrunn, and Dalen.

Brunvoll is represented through a sales and service network in over 20 countries worldwide.

Brunvoll’s delivery for the vessel comprises of both the main propulsion and manoeuvring package. The main propulsion consists of a controllable pitch propeller with a diameter of 8.8 meters, delivering 14.000 kW, and an OD-box. The OD-box is a unit distributing oil to the propeller, to control the pitch of the propeller blades. Furthermore, the vessels will be supplied with 3 retractable azimuth thrusters and 3 tunnel thrusters from Brunvoll.“The shuttle tanker market can be characterized by demanding clients with high standards and highly advanced vessels. We at Brunvoll are therefore proud of having over 75% market share for shuttle tankers with dynamic positioning, having supplied over 60 vessels during the last couple of decades.This record-breaking order not only underscores our position in the market but also secures significant activity at our factories in both Molde and Volda in the coming years. I would like to thank Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers for the trust they have shown us once again. I believe this collaboration will benefit both parties, driving innovation and efficiency in the industry." says Kåre Øyvind Vassdal, Group CEO of Brunvoll.The retractable azimuth thrusters are of a newly developed design with a solution that allows for service and maintenance of the thruster unit without dry docking the vessel. This feature is quite valuable due to the sheer size of the vessels, making it hard to find suitable drydocks, which often have long waiting lists. The operational nature of shuttle tankers, often on long contracts with expensive off-hire clauses, is also a factor.As General Manager of our shipbuilding division, I am pleased to announce Brunvoll as our propulsion supplier for these vessels. This decision is rooted in Brunvoll's commitment to collaboration, innovation, and exceptional service.Brunvoll's dedication to developing new solutions, such as the retractable azimuth thruster with full serviceability while floating, will give us a competitive advantage. Furthermore, their comprehensive global service network has provided us with the confidence that our vessels will receive top-notch support throughout their operational life," says Tom Knutsen, General Manager New Building at Knutsen Oas Shipping AS.The vessels are designed and built by Cosco Heavy Zhoushan and will have a length of 279 meters, a beam of 48 meters, and a cargo capacity of 154,000 dead weight tons. The vessels will be Zhoushan’s newbuilds no. 1227, 1228, and 1229. KNOT already has two vessels under construction at Zhoushan. KNOT owns and operates 18 vessels today, 14 of which feature Brunvoll equipment on board.