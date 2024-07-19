REM Offshore and Vard sign contract on a CSOV

The Kongsberg Group delivers the decision support system to the SeaQ integrated bridge system.

The vessel is also equipped with Metizoft's Life Cycle Assessment system (LCA), which measures the vessel's environmental impact through each step of its life cycle, from raw material extraction to disposal. By analyzing all relevant Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), a complete assessment of the total environmental impact is made.

A highly specialized and customized work vessel delivered by Mare Safety provides safe, comfortable, and efficient transport of technicians and cargo between the CSOV and the wind turbines.

The CSOV is 85 x 19.5 m with cabins for up to 120 people, including 93 wind turbine technicians and a crew of up to 27 people.

About REM Offshore

Rem Offshore was incorporated in 2017 with the management located in Fosnavåg.

The Rem fleet currently consists of 19 vessels in operation and 1 vessel under construction.

em has operations world-wide, ranging from Asia through India to the North Sea and South America.

The modern Rem fleet is designed by experienced and recognized naval architects and built by specialized yards.

Rem Offshore is aiming to expand its fleet with additional high spec vessels with cutting-edge technical capabilities and environmentally friendly solutions.

VARD is one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels. Headquartered in Norway and with approximately 7,000 employees, VARD operates shipbuilding facilities in Norway, Romania, Brazil, and Vietnam.

Through its specialized subsidiaries, VARD develops power and automation systems, deck handling equipment, and vessel accommodation solutions, and provides design and engineering services to the global maritime industry.

VARD’s long shipbuilding traditions, cutting-edge innovation and technology coupled with its global operations and track record in constructing complex and highly customized vessels have earned it recognition from industry players and enabled it to build strong relationships with its customers.

Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A, a wholly owned subsidiary of FINCANTIERI S.p.A.

Headquartered in Trieste, Italy, is majority shareholder of VARD with around 98 % of the shares.

INCANTIERI is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, and a global leader in cruise ship design and reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, the Group today has a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and over 20,000 employees.



This is the third CSOV Vard delivers to REM Offshore. The first two, REM Power and REM Wind, were delivered in 2023 and 2024 respectively.The CSOV is tailored to provide services during the construction, operation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms worldwide. The Vard 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, is a highly versatile platform for all support operations for offshore wind farms, focusing on onboard logistics, safety, comfort, and superior functionality.The vessel will be equipped with a diesel-electric and battery hybrid propulsion system designed for highly flexible and fuel-efficient operation. Substantial volumes in the vessel are set aside for future upgrades or conversion to zero emission energy sources.CEO in Rem Offshore, Lars Conradi Andersen is looking forward to continue the collaboration with Vard:Rem Power and Rem Wind have set a new standard with their innovative solutions, high performance and low emissions. These ships were developed and built in close and good cooperation between us and Vard, and it is only natural for us to return to Vard when we now want to expand the fleet with a new CSOV.Vard Electro's SeaQ integrated bridge system will be part of the equipment onboard. The SeaQ bridge is the highest level of bridge integration with an extendedarchitecture. The bridge uses a combination of Vard-developed integration solutions combined with touch screens to gather various systems into one operator station. The system has full-function startup and control functions.CEO of Vard, Cathrine K. Marti, is pleased that REM Offshore is ordering another vessel from Vard:- We are pleased to see REM Offshore return to Vard for another contract and look forward to the good collaboration. It is important to us that we meet our customers’ expectations which again makes Vard a highly relevant partner when new vessels are to be built. Our strength is to deliver advanced and innovative vessels on time and within budget. This contract shows that we live up to our slogan, Built on Trust. Thanks again to REM Offshore for the trust placed in Vard.The vessel has innovative equipment from several subcontractors:The vessel will be built at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam and is scheduled for delivery in Q4 2026.