Kongsberg Maritime secures contract

The new 15,000 dwt vessels are equipped with a range of advanced Kongsberg Maritime technologies aimed at energy conservation and emission reduction. These hybrid tankers can operate on diesel, biofuel, or methanol and are equipped with wind-assist technology and Tärntank’s proprietary battery-powered Hybrid Solution®. The wind-assist feature, set to be installed on the latest five vessels, is projected to cut emissions by up to 19%.Rune Ekornesvåg, Kongsberg Maritime’s Sales Director – Ship Design, expressed his enthusiasm about the contract: “This latest contract for our fuel-efficient and low-emission tanker design reaffirms the commitment of forward-thinking ship owners to integrating sustainable technologies into their fleets.“The vessels will feature our Promas propulsion system, which delivers fuel savings of over 6% compared to other systems. Additionally, the ships will utilise battery-powered hybrid propulsion, enhancing operational flexibility and minimising environmental impact.”Claes Möller, Chief Executive Officer at Tärntank, commented on the partnership's significance and future outlook. He said: “This combination of a good design and innovative systems installed to a newbuild vessel will reduce the carbon footprint of maritime operations beyond the regulatory requirements. This is a result of good cooperation between Kongsberg Maritime, China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) and Tärntank.“Tärntank's customers NEOT/ST1, NESTE, ESSO/EXXON and PREEM, which all have a target to reduce their carbon footprint of the supply chain, play an important role in making this possible”.Kongsberg Maritime sees a growing demand for sustainable technologies in shipping so exploring future fuel types like methanol, ammonia and biofuels, with a specific focus on long-range vessels, is part of the company’s strategic approach to position itself as a front-runner in designing low-emission and sustainable solutions for the shipping industry.Rune Ekornesvåg adds: “As companies such as Tärntank pursue environmentally efficient shipping, we are committed to facilitating this transition. Our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and future emissions standards positions us to shape the maritime industry's future.”This latest order brings the total number of ships in this design series to thirteen, 11 from Tärntank and a contract for two similar vessels (without suction sails) for Swedish operator Sirius Redri AB. The latest batch of tankers for Tärntank is currently under construction at the China Merchants Jingling Shipyard in Yangzhou, with the first delivery expected in 2025.The design concept, featuring wind-assist technology, won the prestigious Nor-Shipping Next Generation Ship Award in 2023.