Brunvoll Propulsion for Chemical Tankers

About Brunvoll

The Brunvoll is a leading maritime system supplier.

The group has extensive experience in the development, in-house production, and service of propulsion, positioning, and manoeuvring systems for advanced ocean-going vessels.

Brunvoll is a Norwegian family-owned company with a high export share and excellent financial stability.

The group is experiencing strong growth and achieved a turnover of approximately 1.5 billion NOK in 2023.

The company was established in 1912 and has more than 570 employees in Norway, located in Molde, Volda, Ålesund, Porsgrunn, and Dalen.

Brunvoll is represented through a sales and service network in over 20 countries worldwide.

Brunvoll’s delivery for the vessels consists of a complete shaft line solution with a reduction gearbox and a controllable pitch propeller, a tunnel thruster, and Brunvoll’s Propulsion and Thruster Control system, BruCon PTC. The reduction gearbox features both Power-Take-In (PTI), and Power-Take-Out (PTO). This solution provides a versatile platform to optimize for the lowest possible fuel consumption, and at the same time provide good performance during manoeuvring operations. The gearbox has a front-mounted clutch for enabling fully electric propulsion and provides a take-me-home functionality. The gearbox also has a clutch for the propulsion line, enabling the main engine and PTO can be utilized as a generator set when the vessels are in port.Tune Chemical Tankers (TCT) is a global tanker operator with its headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. TCT is a part of Tersan Group, which Tersan Shipyard also is a part of. TCT operates a young fleet consisting of 18 chemical tankers.The vessels are designed by Norden Ship Design House, based in Istanbul, Turkey. The vessels will have an overall length of approximately 150 meters and will have a loading capacity of 16.500 deadweight tonne.“What does it say when the shipbuilder, Tersan, who also happens to be the ship owner, chooses Brunvoll? Well, it makes me believe that they have seen the long-term cost benefit of choosing a company that delivers excellent quality and service, over the vessel's life span. We wish to thank Tersan and Norden for the cooperation on these projects and I hope to maybe see the vessels delivering chemicals to one of our local producers of styrofoam one day.” Says Per Endre Woldsund, Sales Manager at Brunvoll