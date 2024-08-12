Brunvoll to equip another DP2 Shuttle Tanker

About Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a part of the Tsakos Group. Tsakos Group founded in 1970 by Captain Panagiotis N.

Tsakos is a leading Greek maritime conglomerate.

Operating a modern fleet of over 100 vessels, consisting of tankers vessels, DP2 tanker vessels, LNG carriers, container vessels, and dry cargo vessels.

About Samsung Heavy Industries

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), a subsidiary of the Samsung Group founded in 1974, is a leading shipbuilding and offshore engineering company.

Based in South Korea, SHI is known for its advanced technology and innovative solutions in constructing LNG carriers, container ships, and offshore platforms.

With one of the largest shipyard capacities in the world, SHI consistently maintains high standards of quality and efficiency in the maritime and offshore industries.

The delivery from Brunvoll consists of three retractable azimuth thrusters, two tunnel thrusters, and Brunvoll’s Propulsion and Thruster Control system, BruCon PTC, with three operating positions. The combined power output of all the thrusters is approximately 17.000 kW.The vessel will be Samsungs newbuilding no. 2708 and have a loading capacity of 154.400 deadweight tons. The vessels will be built according to Suezmax dimensions. Tsakos has a fleet of four DP2 shuttle tankers in operation and three under construction, where of all have systems from Brunvoll.“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Tsakos and Samsung for choosing us to equip this vessel with our thruster systems. We are grateful for their trust in our products and look forward to the delivery and seeing the vessel on the water”, says Anders Ulvestad, VP Sales at Brunvoll.