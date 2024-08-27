Brunvoll Mar-El with New Hybrid System Contract

About Redningsselskapet

Redningsselskapet (The Rescue Association) is a Norwegian voluntary, humanitarian membership organization that works to make it safer to travel on and around the sea.

The organization consists of 1,600 rescue women and men, spread across 58 rescue vessels throughout the country, and is also active internationally.

About GOT Marine AS

GOT Marine AS is the yard in The Global Ocean Technology (GOT) Group, which is an Offshore/Marine technology group in southern part of Norway.

The GOT strategy is to develop a company based on technology and competency within the Energy- and Marine sector, focusing on entrepreneurship and culture by utilizing the existing expertise in the region.

About Naval Dynamics

Naval Dynamics AS was founded in early 2002 with the intention to offer robust and innovative solutions for the offshore, shipping and renewable industry.

In-house expertise in floating units and seaworthy hull designs in combination with a fresh perspective on the future of the offshore & energy markets are the primary pillars of the company.

Brunvoll is a leading maritime system supplier.

The group has extensive experience in the development, in-house production, and service of propulsion, positioning, and manoeuvring systems for advanced ocean-going vessels.

Brunvoll is a Norwegian family-owned company with a high export share and excellent financial stability.

The group is experiencing strong growth and achieved a turnover of approximately 1.5 billion NOK in 2023.

The company was established in 1912 and have more than 570 employees in Norway, located in Molde, Volda, Ålesund, Porsgrunn, and Dalen.

Brunvoll is represented through a sales and service network in over 20 countries worldwide.

The vessel will be operating out of Northern part of Norway where the weather and seas are among the roughest. The hybrid system solution from Brunvoll Mar-El consists of an Energy Management System and DC Switchboard from the Triton Hybrid product range, and includes electric motors, inverters, and batteries.The Triton CPP, Triton Steering gear and Triton thruster control systems are supplied for propulsion and gear control and integrates nicely with the Triton Hybrid system solution. The vessel will be equipped with the latest Brunvoll BruCon DP and Joystick solution. The contract is the latest in a series of upcoming deliveries of control and power systems by Brunvoll Mar-El.The offices of Brunvoll Mar-El are situated in the southern part of Norway and finds itself in a period of strong growth and expansion.“GOT Marine AS has a long history of building rescue vessels, and we at Brunvoll Mar-El look forward to cooperating on this project,” says Birger Gauslå, Vice President Sales & Marketing at Brunvoll Mar-El.The vessel design, named NDS-32 MPV, has been developed in cooperation between GOT Marine AS and Naval Dynamics AS.