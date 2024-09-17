MARITIMT
Many new orders to Aas Mek Verksted
Publisert: 17.09.2024 kl. 13.00
Here is the ninth order list for 2024. Among others who have received new contracts are Folla Maritime Service, GOT Marine, Lextor Marin, Selfa Arctic and Aas Mek Verksted. To read more about the current order situation you can find the complete list here.
The order list for Norwegian shipyards is presented in every issue of Maritimt Magasin and is also published on our website. Changes from the previous list are marked in red. The list is updated in cooperation with Oddgeir Refvik, manager and prime mover of the online community Norsk Skipsfarts Forum.
In the magazine you can find further lists: an order list for Norwegian shipowners and an order list for cruise companies. You can also subscribe to digital order lists here.
