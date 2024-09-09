Brunvoll Propulsion & Autonomy for New Torghatten Ferry

About Torghatten Nord

Torghatten Nord AS is a company within the Torghatten Group, wholly owned by Torghatten AS.

The company operates sea-based public transport services, including ferries and express boats. Its main clients are the Norwegian Public Roads Administration and county municipalities, through tender contracts and framework agreements.

Today, the company operates a total of 50 vessels.

The company’s 750 employees consist mainly of maritime personnel in positions on board the vessels, as well as land-based staff at the head office in Tromsø and branch offices in Stokmarknes and Os.

About Western Baltija Shipbuilding

Western Baltija Shipbuilding is a modern shipyard offering a full range of services from conceptual design to “turnkey” solutions.

The company is a part of Western Shipyard Group which belongs to the leading industrial holding in the Baltic Sea region, the BLRT Grupp.

The main direction of Western Baltija Shipbuilding strategy is building “turnkey” vessels, hulls and steel blocks.

They offer accumulated experiences and new ideas, which are recognized and valued by world-known customers.

About TNSDC

The Norwegian Ship Design Company (TNSDC), established in 2019, specialises in delivering top-tier ship design, consultancy, and advisory services.

The naval architect team brings a wealth of experience, having contributed to the development of over 150 vessels worldwide.

TNSDC are committed to leading the way in energy-efficient and low or zero-emission ship design.

About Brunvoll

Brunvoll is a leading maritime system supplier. The group has extensive experience in the development, in-house production, and service of propulsion, positioning, and manoeuvring systems for advanced ocean-going vessels.

Brunvoll is a Norwegian family-owned company with a high export share and excellent financial stability.

The group is experiencing strong growth and achieved a turnover of approximately 1.5 billion NOK in 2023.

The company was established in 1912 and have more than 570 employees in Norway, located in Molde, Volda, Ålesund, Porsgrunn, and Dalen.

Brunvoll is represented through a sales and service network in over 20 countries worldwide.

The 73.3-meter-long vessel, with a breadth of 14.3 meters, will accommodate 50 cars and 199 passengers.Equipped with a 3600 kWh battery capacity, the ferry will operate on electric power between Svolvær and Skrova, and in hybrid mode during the summer to Skutvik, significantly reducing NOx and COemissions.“Our goal is to build a hybrid vessel that operates electrically over shorter distances and in hybrid mode over longer routes, contributing to lower emissions across our operations,” says Eirik Olsen, Operational Director at Torghatten Nord.Brunvoll will supply essential systems for the ferry, including two pulling azimuth thrusters, an Auto-Crossing system, a Condition Monitoring System, and a bridge-to-blade control system (BruCon PTC), ensuring efficient and reliable operation.“We are proud to support this project with our advanced propulsion and autonomy solutions,” says Nils Arne Øksenvåg, Sales Manager at Brunvoll.The ferry will be constructed by Western Baltija Shipbuilding, located in Lithuania, and is designed by The Norwegian Ship Design Company.The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2026.