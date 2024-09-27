Intership/Aquaship Acquires Wellboat and Enters into Agreement

First loading “Inter Nordic” Photo: Intership

The Norwegian wellboat company Intership/Aquaship, with main offices in Hareid and Kristiansund, has recently taken over the wellboat "Lifjell" from Brønnbåt Nord. Upon acquisition, the wellboat was renamed "Inter Nordic". "Inter Nordic" will immediately enter a long-term agreement with a major Norwegian fish farmer.



"Inter Nordic" was built at Aas Mekaniske Verksted and was delivered in 2012. The wellboat has a capacity of 1,500 m³ and has been owned and operated by Brønnbåt Nord in recent years. "Inter Nordic" will be the second vessel Intership/Aquaship has acquired in a short period, both of which continue to operate in Norway. The first vessel was announced in June, when the wellboat "Bjørg Pauline" was purchased from Nordlaks.



With the acquisition and the commencement of the new agreement, "Inter Nordic" becomes the sixth vessel that Intership/Aquaship has in operation under long-term contracts in Norway.



A VALUABLE ADDITION

"'Inter Nordic” will be a valuable addition to our fleet and our operations. This is the second vessel we have purchased in a short time, and both vessels will be operated in close collaboration with established Norwegian fish farmers. Nothing here is coincidental – the two acquisitions, the customers we place them with, and the area they will operate in all align with our strategy for further growth," says Ole Peter Brandal, CEO of Intership/Aquaship.



INTERSHIP/AQUASHIP

Intership and Aquaship merged in December 2023 and are a leading global operator of vessels within the aquaculture segment.



Including four newbuilds, the company has a fleet of 39 vessels, including wellboats for live fish, harvest vessels, utility vessels, feed boats, and service vessels.



The company has nearly 700 employees and a significant presence in Norway, Scotland, Chile, Canada, and Ireland. The company offers a modern fleet with innovative technology for the sustainable handling, treatment, and transport of fish.

