Maritime Montering to Outfit Innovative Multi-Purpose Vessel for Portuguese Navy

Damen Shipyards

Damen Shipyards Gorinchem is part of the Damen Shipyards Group, a Dutch shipbuilding company known for its high-quality vessels and innovative maritime solutions.

Located in Gorinchem, the shipyard specializes in designing and constructing a wide range of ships, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol vessels, and mega yachts.

With a global presence and a strong reputation for reliability and excellence, Damen Shipyards Gorinchem continues to lead the industry in advanced shipbuilding technology and customer-focused service.

Maritime Montering

Maritime Montering is a Norwegian group established in 1981 with the aim of delivering innovative and high-quality ship interiors for vessels and rigs.

With a dedicated team of over 500 professionals and a passion for excellence,

Maritime Montering has completed more than 1,100 interior projects.

Today, the company operates in six countries, including Romania, and continues to grow.

This contract is the outcome of a highly competitive tender announced by Damen, resulting in the nomination of Maritime Montering Romania, the subsidiary of the Maritime Montering Group in Galati.Under the contract, Maritime Montering will be responsible for the complete interior, outfitting, accommodation and insulation within technical, working and living spaces of newly constructed Multi-Purpose Vessel. The scope of work includes advanced solutions tailored to enhance the functionality, safety, and comfort of the vessel, ensuring it meets the high standards expected in modern maritime operations.“We are thrilled to have been selected by Damen Shipyards for this prestigious project," said Luciana Bogdan, Technical manager/Sales of MMRo. "This contract is a testament to our capabilities and the trust placed in us by one of the world's most respected shipbuilders. We have outfitted over eighty Damen-built vessels to date, and with each new tender, we striving to propose best-in-class accommodation solutions able to complement Damen’s innovative ship designs."The Multi-Purpose Vessel was developed by Damen based on a concept created by the Portuguese Navy. The vessel is 107-metre long multi-purpose platform, with primary mission roles including oceanic research, search and rescue, and emergency relief in addition to maritime safety and naval support operations. The accommodation capacity is for 48 crews, 42 scientists and 100 persons.The collaboration between Damen and Maritime Montering ensures that the vessel will be outfitted with the highest quality accommodation materials, providing an exceptional working and living environment for its crew during the vessel's mission activities in the deepest areas of the ocean.Bastiaan Vink at Damen commented, "Maritime Montering extensive experience in marine interior outfitting aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver excellence in our vessels before they go to sea. We look forward to seeing the results of our cooperation on this project."