Next Milestone in Collaboration with Tersan Shipyard
Publisert: 01.10.2024 kl. 10.00
The 80-meter trawler, designed by Norway’s Skipsteknisk, is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025. Illustration: Skipsteknisk
Maritime Montering has been awarded a new contract by Tersan Shipyard to provide turnkey accommodation solutions for a Factory Freezer Trawler. The vessel, which will be built for Aurora Fisheries, a subsidiary of New Zealand-based Solander Group, will mark Tersan’s first delivery to New Zealand.
The trawler will feature Norwegian-quality comfort, expertly outfitted by Maritime Montering through its local subsidiary in Turkey, strategically located close to shipyards in Yalova.
HIGH-QUALITY LIVING SPACES
Maritime Montering Turkey will oversee the entire interior outfitting process, including design, furniture production, assembly, and installation. The turnkey project will ensure high-quality living spaces for 50 crew members, enhancing both comfort and efficiency for operations in New Zealand waters.
