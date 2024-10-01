Next Milestone in Collaboration with Tersan Shipyard

The 80-meter trawler, designed by Norway’s Skipsteknisk, is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025. Illustration: Skipsteknisk

Maritime Montering has been awarded a new contract by Tersan Shipyard to provide turnkey accommodation solutions for a Factory Freezer Trawler. The vessel, which will be built for Aurora Fisheries, a subsidiary of New Zealand-based Solander Group, will mark Tersan’s first delivery to New Zealand.



The trawler will feature Norwegian-quality comfort, expertly outfitted by Maritime Montering through its local subsidiary in Turkey, strategically located close to shipyards in Yalova.



HIGH-QUALITY LIVING SPACES

Maritime Montering Turkey will oversee the entire interior outfitting process, including design, furniture production, assembly, and installation. The turnkey project will ensure high-quality living spaces for 50 crew members, enhancing both comfort and efficiency for operations in New Zealand waters.



