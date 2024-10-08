Vard secures contract for tailor-made Commissioning Service Operation Vessel

Technical information

Length of 85 meters and a beam of 19.5 meters

Seaonics’ all-electric ECMC 30-meter walk-to-work gangway

Seaonics’ all-electric ECMC 7-ton 3D compensated crane

Installed with battery solutions

Accommodations for 87 persons with 75 in single cabins and 12 in double cabins on board

The new vessel of Vard 4 19 design, has been developed by Vard Design in Ålesund in close partnership with Navigare Capital Partners and Norwind Offshore. Delivery of the CSOV is scheduled for Q2 2027. The vessel will be constructed, commissioned and delivered from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam.This marks the sixth CSOV newbuild Vard is delivering to Norwind Offshore and partners since October 2021, in addition to an Energy Construction Vessel and the conversion of a Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) to a Service Operation Vessel (SOV).In addition to this contract the parties have also agreed on two new options where the first one can be declared later this year, and the second one in 2025.The Vard 4 19 design is a highly versatile platform for highly efficient offshore wind farm support operations, emphasizing onboard logistics, security, comfort, and superior operability. This 85-meter vessel, with a beam of 19.5 meters, will be equipped with a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway featuring an elevator system, a 3D crane, and a height-adjustable boat landing system. Additionally, the vessel will be installed with advanced battery solutions.The CSOV will provide accommodation for 87 persons on boardThe new vessel will have Vard Electro’s SeaQ Integrated Bridge System, a bridge solution with an intuitive user interface designed with the operator in focus to create a safer operational environment. Organized to achieve a clean and efficient workspace, the bridge emphasizes ease of operation, safety, and ergonomics.The vessel is prepared for a full digital vessel overview through the SeaQ Green Pilot, enabling the owner to have a comprehensive view of energy consumption statistics. For control and monitoring of the vessel’s systems, the newbuild will be equipped with Vard Electro’s SeaQ Integrated Alarm System (IAS), Power Management System (PMS), and Energy Management System (EMS) to ensure full control of the vessel's hybrid system.Vard’s specialized subsidiary, Seaonics, supports the environmental focus with an all-electric lift and handling package. This includes the ECMC 30-meter walk-to-work gangway for safe personnel transfer and a 7-ton 3D compensated crane for efficient cargo operations. This delivery will continue the series of gangways in delivery to Norwind Offshore from Seaonics.Vard Interiors AS will deliver modern interior solutions and green HVAC-R and piping systems, aiming to create a comfortable living and working environment onboard the vessel.SVP Sales & Marketing Torgeir Haugan has been responsible for the commercial process for Vard:- We are happy that Navigare Capital Partners and Norwind Offshore yet again shows Vard the trust for building one of their new vessels for their modern and growing fleet targeting the offshore renewable market. We look forward to the continuous collaboration.