New Order for Maritime Montering from Westcon Yard
Publisert: 09.10.2024 kl. 08.28
Maritime Montering has secured a new contract with Westcon Yard AS to deliver a complete accommodation package for the 75-meter Quantus Trawler, commissioned by MV Quantus Ltd and Peter & J. Johnstone Ltd. As Westcon Yard focus on building the vessel to provide a safe and efficient work platform, Maritime Montering will ensure that the 16-member crew enjoys a comfortable and functional living and working environment at sea.
The project will see Maritime Montering provide up-to-date accommodation solutions, including outfitting living quarters, technical areas, and a hospital, as well as installing linings, ceilings, insulation, and HVAC. The outfitting will be carried out by Maritime Montering Norway, which has extensive experience operating across Westcon’s various Norwegian yards.
This latest order brings the number of Salt Ship-designed pelagic fishing vessels outfitted by Maritime Montering for Westcon Yard to two, following last year’s commission for the Norwegian vessel Trønderbas.
"This is the second trawler in recent times at Westcon that we're outfitting, as Trønderbas is already in progress at their Ølensvåg yard," said Stian Madsen, CEO of Maritime Montering Norway. "We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Westcon, which spans close to 30 years and includes numerous refit projects and around 20 newbuilds. This new contract further strengthens the trust-based relationship we've cultivated over the years."
The owners behinds MV Quantus Ltd and Peter & J. Johnstone Ltd state that they are excited to have Maritime Montering working on a new vessel as they have been very impressed by MM’s previous work over many Scottish pelagic vessels.
Endre Matre, Leader of Newbuildings at Westcon Yard AS, added, "We have been collaborating with Maritime Montering on various projects for years, and their proven expertise in creating high-quality accommodation solutions makes them a valued partner in our newbuild program. We look forward to continuing our successful cooperation on this project."
Maritime Montering
Maritime Montering is a Norwegian group established in 1981 with the aim of delivering innovative and high-quality ship interiors for vessels and rigs.
With a dedicated team of over 500 professionals and a passion for excellence, Maritime Montering has completed more than 1,100 interior projects for various types of vessels. Headquartered in Norway, today,
MM Group operates in six countries and continues to grow.
- Westcon Shipyard AS is a prominent Norwegian shipyard specializing in shipbuilding, maintenance, and complex vessel conversions.
- Located primarily in Ølensvåg, the yard is part of the Westcon Group and is known for its expertise in constructing and servicing offshore vessels, fishing vessels, and specialized ships.
- Wiith state-of-the-art facilities and highly skilled teams, Westcon Shipyard offers a wide range of services, including newbuilds, repairs, refits, and modifications.
- It has established a strong reputation in Norway's maritime sector through its innovation, quality workmanship, and commitment to safety and environmental standards.
