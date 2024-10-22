Kongsberg Maritime secures 800 million NOK contract

This significant contract win is valued at approximately 800 million MNOK, and includes all propulsion, automation, and energy systems.The 10 contracted vessels, marks a major investment by Capital Offshore in the PSV market. The company, which owns and operates significant tonnage with a fleet of more than 100 vessels, has a strategic goal to expand in offshore oil and gas operations. These new vessels are intended for the Brazilian market.Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President, Kongsberg Maritime, said: “Capital Offshore has exciting and ambitious plans for expanding its operations in the oil and gas market, and we are proud to be playing a key role in helping them to achieve their goals through the supply of a significant package of integrated technologies across their new fleet of platform supply vessels.“This significant investment in a series of 10 new PSVs signals Capital Offshore’s intent to be a major player in future offshore operations. We look forward to building on our long and successful relationship with Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in China on this exciting project.”To achieve the most energy-efficient vessel operation while maintaining high levels of safety, the ten vessels will each feature a fully integrated electrical system, propulsion, and energy controls. This integration ensures that all components work seamlessly together to optimise performance and safety.The Kongsberg Maritime electrical system on these vessels enables optimal, clean, and efficient operation through the Energy Storage System (ESS). The ESS provides power for peak shaving, spinning reserve, and power boost. This battery hybrid capability offers operational flexibility, allowing the vessels to run on a single engine or have full flexibility for engine selection, thereby reducing fuel consumption and emissions.The 95-metre vessels of MMC 897 CD design, will showcase Kongsberg Maritime’s system integration capabilities in full.“By selecting our integrated solutions for propulsion, DP, automation and electro equipment, Capital Offshore will see benefits not only in increased fuel efficiency, but also lower OPEX costs,” added Lisa Edvardsen Haugan.Gerry Ventouris, General Manager, Capital Offshore, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with Kongsberg Maritime, a leading provider of essential equipment for our new vessels. We aim to ensure that these vessels are of the highest quality, and partnering with Kongsberg Maritime is a critical step in achieving that goal. This cooperation reflects our commitment to excellence as we expand our operations in the offshore sector.”Zheng Jinzhu, General Manager, Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Ltd added: "The partnership between Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Ltd and Kongsberg Maritime has a long history. The cooperation between the two sides of this project is rooted in Kongsberg`s cutting-edge technology, know-how and proven track record with customers worldwide. We look forward to further collaboration with Kongsberg`s team experts for the successful delivery of the new vessels.”The propulsion system for each vessel will comprise of two US 255 azimuth thrusters, a single ULE PM 155 retractable azimuth thruster and two TT2200 tunnel thrusters, all powered by permanent magnet motors.The DC hybrid electrical powerplant will include generators, DC-switchboard, transformers and Energy Storage Systems, and is fully integrated with the propulsion system and the DP to optimise operability, performance and fuel efficiency.