Maritime Montering signed two new contracts

Maritime Montering

Maritime Montering is a Norwegian group established in 1981 with the aim of delivering innovative and high-quality ship interiors for vessels and rigs.

With a dedicated team of over 500 professionals and a passion for excellence, Maritime Montering has completed more than 1,100 interior projects.

Today, the company operates in six countries, including Turkey, and continues to grow.

Cemre Shipyard

Cemre Shipyard, located in Altinova, Turkey, specializes in building advanced, tailor-made vessels, including offshore, fishing, and passenger ships.

Known for its innovation and high-quality standards, Cemre collaborates with international designers and operators to deliver environmentally friendly vessels equipped with cutting-edge technology.

The shipyard has a strong reputation for meeting the demands of complex maritime projects and has become a trusted partner in the global marine industry.

Designed by Norwegian firm HAV Design in collaboration with ESVAGT, the vessels will operate under the Danish flag. Known for their advanced technology and environmentally friendly design, the vessels (NB1097 and NB1102) are part of the growing trend towards ‘green shipping’ and will be equipped to minimize their environmental footprint during operations.Maritime Montering’s outfitting scope includes the complete accommodation package for both vessels, providing high standards of comfort for crew and technicians, with space for 124 people on the larger vessel and 54 on the other one. The accommodation will feature individual cabins, administrative spaces, as well as areas for leisure and well-being. Maritime Montering Turkey will ensure these state-of-the-art facilities are designed to ensure the crew’s comfort and well-being while at sea.These projects highlight Maritime Montering’s strong presence in the Turkish marine market and its expertise in delivering high-standard turnkey accommodation solutions for advanced vessels worldwide.