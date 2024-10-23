Torvald Klaveness sells Klaveness Ship Management

About Torvald Klaveness

<Klaveness is a pioneering shipping company with a vision to improve the nature of shipping and an ambition to make seaborne supply chains resilient, decarbonized, and cost-effective.

The company consists of a holding structure and four operating companies. Through Klaveness Combination Carriers, the company takes an active part in the transition to low-carbon shipping with its unique combination carrier concept.

Klaveness Dry Bulk is a leading operator servicing the global dry bulk industry, it manages the world’s largest Panamax Pool and Market Manager, a digital platform enabling clients to make data-driven freight decisions.

Klaveness Ship Management manages the owned vessels from an environmental, technical, and commercial standpoint.

Klaveness Digital has developed the world’s leading platform for managing seaborne supply chains with CargoValue.

With over 75 years’ experience, Torvald Klaveness operates some 100 vessels through offices in Oslo, Singapore, Tokyo, Dubai, and Manila with around 200 employees onshore and close to 650 seafarers.

About OSM Thome

Safety, efficiency and environmental considerations are key in OSM Thome’s operation of its customers' ships. The business is built on trust, expertise and innovative power. This has given the company a leading global position.

OSM Thome offers, among other things, technical operations, crew management, education, and marine services, taking care of the operation of the ships in a competitive manner.

The company employs around 29,000 seafarers, and it has 1,600 shore-based employees.

hese operate a fleet of 1,000 ships from 22 countries around the world.

In recent years, OSM Thome has been a leader in the consolidation of the international ship management industry.

The company has ambitions for continued growth – but the main task will always be to take care of existing customers with high quality and excellent service.

About Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA

Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) is the world leader in combination carriers, owning and operating eight CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers withthree CABU vessels under construction for delivery in 2026.

KCC’s combination carriers are built for the transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast.

Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40 % less CO 2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.

Additionally, Torvald Klaveness and OSM Thome have agreed to cooperate to explore new ways to modernize ship management through new technology and digitalization.This move by the Torvald Klaveness Group is driven by the need for scale and investment capacity to address future demands, and to strengthen the development of ship management activities linked to the Klaveness Combination Carriers.The agreement safeguards the continuity and integrated operating model of thetechnical management of the Klaveness Combination Carrier fleet meaning the dedicated team of experienced professionals will continue to work exclusively for Klaveness Combination Carriers.With OSM Thome as the new owner of Klaveness Ship Management, Klaveness Combination Carriers will gain access to additional technical resources and scale that will further improve activities and support future expansion. The highly qualified and specialized crewing pool will continue to be dedicated to the Klaveness Combination Carrier fleet. In the agreement with OSM Thome, special emphasis has been put on protecting Klaveness Combination Carrier’s unique expertise in operating the combination carriers.OSM Thome employs around 29,000 seafarers and 1,600 shore-based professionals, serving several international leading shipping groups. They will establish a new office on the Torvald Klaveness premises in Oslo that will handle the ship management for Klaveness Combination Carriers. Klaveness Ship Management will also, under OSM Thome ownership, retain its name. The transactions are set to take effect from January 2025.CEO of Torvald Klaveness, Ernst Meyer comments, “This transfer of ownership represents a new operations model that integrates the expertise, focus, and quality we’ve built over many years in our ship management operations with the necessary scale. That said, we are pleased to cooperate with OSM Thome, leveraging their expertise and resources to meet future requirements and preserving the world-class operations of the Klaveness Combination Carrier fleet.”CEO of OSM Thome, Finn Amund Norbye, says, “We are proud to cooperate with Torvald Klaveness, a quality shipping company, and look forward to working with the skilled team at Klaveness Ship Management. Our focus will be on maintaining continuity, and building on the high standards of safety, quality, and efficiency of operating the Klaveness Combination Carriers. We will also work together on future-oriented solutions by utilizing new technology and ensuring environmentally friendly operations.”CEO of Klaveness Combination Carriers, Engebret Dahm says, “Through the agreements with OSM Thome, Klaveness Combination Carriers will maintain the best of the current integrated operating model for technical management of its fleet with access to the large operational scale and additional technical resources of OSM Thome, one of the world's largest and most reputable ship management companies.”