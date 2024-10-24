Brunvoll to Equip Maran Tankers New Suezmax Shuttle Tankers

About Maran Tankers Management

Maran Tankers Management (MTM) is the Angelicoussis Group’s oil tanker shipping company established in 1992.

Based on the Group’s long-standing shipping tradition dating back to 1947, MTM has grown into a leading operator in the crude oil transportation sector.

The company manages a fleet of 54 vessels, with an additional 11 vessels on order, together totaling more than 16 million DWT in capacity.

MTM is known for its commitment to safety, operational excellence and environmental responsibility, providing services to some of the world's largest oil producers.

About Daehan Shipbuilding

Daehan Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipbuilding company founded in 2004 and located in Haenam.

It specializes in constructing various vessel types, including tankers and bulk carriers, and is particularly known for its dominance in the Aframax Tanker market.

The company operates a modern shipyard capable of producing 12 ships annually. In recent years,

Daehan has focused on eco-friendly ship designs and the company was acquired by a consortium led by KH Investment Group, marking a transition from government control to private ownership.

About Brunvoll

Brunvoll is a leading maritime system supplier.

The group has extensive experience in the development, in-house production, and service of propulsion, positioning, and manoeuvring systems for advanced ocean-going vessels.

runvoll is a Norwegian family-owned company with a high export share and excellent financial stability.

The group is experiencing strong growth and achieved a turnover of approximately 1.5 billion NOK in 2023.

The company was established in 1912 and have more than 570 employees in Norway, located in Molde, Volda, Ålesund, Porsgrunn, and Dalen.

Brunvoll is represented through a sales and service network in over 20 countries worldwide.

Brunvoll’s delivery for the three vessels consists of one AR100 and two AR115 retractable azimuth thrusters, one FU100 and one FU115 tunnel thrusters. The combined power output of all the thrusters for each vessel is above 13.000 kW.The three 154.000 dead weight tonne shuttle tankers will have a length of 276 meters and become Daehan Shipbuilding new building no. 5801, 5802, and 5803. The vessel will be built according to Suezmax requirements, which describes the maximum dimension a vessel can have to sail through the Suez Canal. After completion the vessels will enter into a long-term charter agreement with the Brazilian energy company Petrobras.The retractable azimuth thrusters are designed with a solution that allows for service and maintenance of the thruster unit without dry docking the vessel. This feature is valuable due to the large size of these vessels, which face challenges to find suitable drydocks. The operational nature of shuttle tankers, often on long contracts with costly off-hire clauses, is also a factor.“The shuttle tanker market has made this a busy summer, but who is complaining? This contract is another testament to the hard work we have invested in developing the right solutions for the shuttle tanker market and delivering exceptional service to our demanding clients. I would like to extend my gratitude to Maran Tankers and Daehan Shipbuilding for the trust they have placed in us.In addition, I would like to thank Tachyon Corporation and Alpha Marine Engineering, representing Brunvoll’s global sales and service network in South Korea and Greece, for their cooperation on these contracts.” says Anders Ulvestad, VP Sales at Brunvoll AS