Maritime Montering Wins Two-Ferry Interior Contract from Özata Shipyard

Maritime Montering

Maritime Montering is a Norwegian group established in 1981 with the aim of delivering innovative and high-quality ship interiors for vessels and rigs.

With a dedicated team of over 500 professionals and a passion for excellence,

Maritime Montering has completed more than 1,100 interior projects.

Today, the company operates in six countries, including Turkey, and continues to grow.

Özata Shipyard

Özata Shipyard is a Turkish shipbuilding company located in Yalova, Turkey. I

t specializes in the construction of various types of vessels, including passenger ferries, military ships, fishing boats, and custom-designed commercial vessels.

The shipyard is known for its innovation in building advanced composite ships, particularly carbon-fiber ferries, which offer lighter weight and increased fuel efficiency.

Özata has established itself as a significant player in the Turkish maritime industry, with a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, custom-built vessels to both domestic and international clients.

According to the contract, Maritime Montering will be responsible for outfitting all areas of the ferries, including spaces for 7 crew and 195 passengers onboard. Known for its high-quality accommodation standards, Maritime Montering has successfully delivered interiors for over 80 ferry vessels worldwide.The newbuild ferries will feature Norwegian-quality comfort, expertly outfitted by Maritime Montering's local subsidiary in Turkey, which is strategically located near regional shipyards.The ferries, designed by The Norwegian Ship Design Company, will be 76.85 meters long and will have the capacity to carry 195 passengers, 60 vehicles, and 7 crew members. These zero-emission ferries are set to operate on the Festvåg–Misten route, connecting the road between Bodø and Kjerringøy.