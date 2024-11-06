Stadt Naval and Pon Power announce strategic partnership

About Pon Power

Pon Power is the sole distributor of CAT power solutions in Norway. Typical applications are propulsion engines, auxiliary engines and gensets, with a power range from 6.4 to 5420 kW.

Supply primary- and emergency power to the maritime sector, oil & gas installations and land-based industries.

Pon Power has 150 employees, a third of which are field service mechanics.

Pon Power has a wide service network with easy access to overhauls / repairs, and original CAT and MaK parts, as well as technical support available 24/7.

The Engineering and Project department has a well proven track record developing and delivering high quality power solutions.

About Stadt Naval:

Stadt Naval is renowned for the unique patented Lean propulsion ® technology delivering a game changing stealth operation, significant efficiency, reliability, and scalability to any size of future prepared naval or commercial ship. With 40 years of expertise and achievements in innovations

Stadt have the references on successful experience of STADT Lean Propulsion from over 150 ships and rigs sailing all over the World.

With the jointly developed propulsion system design Stadt Naval and Pon Power will bring the naval power and propulsion to an extended level – benefiting any naval ship with STEALTH operation, enhanced efficiency, reliability, and redundancy, crucially lower operational expenses (30-35 % over the ship’s lifetime) and emissions, modular design ready for any future requirements.By integrating Caterpillar’s wide range highly capable engines, together with the Genflex genset design developed by Pon Power, shipborne noise can be reduced significantly while meeting the strong shock and vibration requirements of the world’s navies. The upgraded Caterpillar engine models complement Stadt’s unique patented Lean Electric Propulsion technology – this integration will ensure maximum performance and extended operation warranties. The joined scope of supply will bring highly scalable IEP solutions to the market, ranging from 1 MW to approx. 50 MW propulsion power, supporting low, medium, and high voltage AC-grid electric architectures.This partnership signifies a major step forward in supporting defense initiatives and strengthening maritime operations. The combined expertise of Stadt Naval and Pon Power ensures a reliable and innovative approach to meeting the challenges of modern naval warfare, where electric weapons are enrolling rapidly.