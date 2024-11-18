DNV and Seatrium collaborate

(From left to right) Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO of DNV, pictured with Chris Ong, CEO of Seatrium, during the MoU signing and AiP award ceremony. Photo: DNV

DNV has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Seatrium, a leading engineering solutions provider to the offshore and marine industries, to cooperate on strategic activities and projects in the areas of engineering, technology and new product design.



Under the MoU, DNV will provide Seatrium with expert advice on market and regulatory trends, emerging technologies, and best practices for environmental, safety and quality standards, in the maritime and offshore sectors. Both parties will work closely on optimizing existing processes and improving efficiencies across newbuilding, conversion and retrofit projects. Collaboration opportunities with other organizations and institutes will also be explored to advance technologies that tackle key challenges in the marine and offshore sectors.



Additionally, the cooperation will leverage DNV and Seatrium’s combined capabilities to drive and support technological and digital advancements in the marine and offshore industries. Key focus areas include floating offshore wind turbines, hydrogen and ammonia production platforms, and next-generation Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units. The collaboration will also draw on DNV’s expertise in the integration of advanced cyber security and digital solutions into Seatrium’s suite of digital services.



AN IMPORTANT STEP

Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO of DNV, said: "This agreement with Seatrium marks an important step in building marine and offshore solutions for a more sustainable and resilient future. By combining our innovation and execution strengths into the decarbonization and digitalization space, we are well-positioned to deliver transformative solutions that can address challenges and opportunities across key industries."



Chris Ong, CEO of Seatrium, said: "At Seatrium, we firmly believe that innovation is the cornerstone of a sustainable future for the marine and offshore industry. Our collaboration with DNV signifies a pivotal leap forward in harnessing state-of-the-art technologies and engineering solutions that not only address today's energy challenges, but also lay a strong foundation for maritime decarbonization. Leveraging our deep expertise in advanced engineering and project execution, Seatrium is committed to driving transformative change that enhances safety, quality and efficiency, as well as providing strategic stewardship towards a cleaner and greener energy future for our industry."



Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, Regional Manager South East Asia, Pacific & India, Maritime at DNV, added, “We are excited to strengthen our long-standing collaboration with Seatrium to drive sustainable advancements in the marine and offshore sectors. Enhancing process efficiencies and harnessing digitalization are key enablers of the energy transition. By working together with Seatrium we can help the industry meet the rapidly evolving environmental, technological and regulatory challenges in its journey towards a decarbonized future."



AWARDED TWO APPROVAL IN PRINCIPLE (AIP) CERTIFICATES

During the ceremony, DNV also awarded two Approval in Principle (AiP) certificates to Seatrium for two new floating offshore wind turbine designs, the FWSS (Floating Wind Semi-Submersible) and SWACH (Small Waterplane Area Cylindrical Hull). The FWSS design is a floating column foundation for 15MW wind turbines, optimized for efficient fabrication and cost-effectiveness, while the SWACH design features a cylindrical floating foundation for 15MW turbines, engineered for ease of fabrication and handling.



With the floating offshore wind market set for significant growth over the coming years, these innovative designs are important in offering new floating wind solutions that can contribute to the advancement of the energy transition. The AiPs were awarded based on DNV's recently updated DNV-RU-OU-0512 (Floating wind installations) offshore rules.

