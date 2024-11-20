Mercy Ships gains charity partner status with Norwegian maritime sector

Mercy Ships is expanding its mission of hope and healing with a third hospital ship in addition to the Global Mercy and Africa Mercy. Photo: Mercy Ships

Mercy Ships has been given a significant boost for upcoming construction work on the medical charity’s latest newbuild hospital ship after being unveiled at a recent conference as this year’s official charity partner by the maritime branch of the Federation of Norwegian Industries, representing hundreds of maritime equipment suppliers, designers and shipyards.



“We are keen to engage with the Norwegian maritime sector to procure the resources and expertise we need to execute this state-of-the-art newbuild project and believe this can also be a prestigious reference to bolster the market reputation of suppliers,” says Martin Aarflot, National Director of Mercy Ships Norway.



Aarflot presented the work of Mercy Ships at the annual Verftskonferansen hosted by the federation’s maritime branch in Ålesund earlier this month where he told over 400 delegates: “With wealth comes responsibility. The wining and dining budget of this conference alone would represent a substantial donation.”



TIMELINE FOR NEWBUILD

Mercy Ships is expanding its fleet with a third hospital ship, in addition to the Global Mercy and Africa Mercy, after securing financial support for the newbuild from the charitable foundation of container shipping giant MSC Group earlier this year.



The purpose-built 174.1m vessel, with 7000 square metres of hospital space spanning two decks, will have six operating rooms, a fully equipped laboratory and training facilities, as well as accommodation for 600 crew and guests. It will be constructed at China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International under a newbuild contract with shipbuilding conglomerate CSSC Holdings.



Construction work is set to kick off with steel-cutting in December 2025 followed by keel-laying and launch of the hull in the period to November 2026 that will be followed by two years of outfitting prior to scheduled delivery in March 2028, and then a year of equipping hospital facilities, according to a timeline disclosed at the conference.



‘GAPS IN MAKERS’ LIST’

“We are still looking to fill gaps in the makers’ list for the newbuild so there remains a lot of potential for Norwegian suppliers to participate in this project. If you want to be part of this new adventure with us, now is the opportunity,” Aarflot told the conference.



He says: “Gaining this coveted status as the federation’s chosen charity partner for maritime clearly has great significance for us in terms of recognition and valuable support for our work from the globally renowned Norwegian maritime industry - and we think this is a win-win deal.”



Aarflot explains it can serve as a door-opener for increased Norwegian participation in Mercy Ships’ humanitarian work in African countries where the charity has to date performed over 117,000 transformative surgeries while training over 54,000 medical professionals to strengthen local healthcare services, impacting the lives of almost 3 million people, since being founded in 1978.



He says more people are dying due to lack of surgery than from war, hunger, malaria and other diseases combined, accounting for some 46,000 deaths daily.



SUPPORT FROM SUPPLIERS

As well as procuring equipment and services, Mercy Ships is looking to boost recruitment for a wide range of voluntary positions onboard its vessels - from seafarers and technicians to catering staff, as well as medical personnel.



The industry federation’s Head of Maritime Stål Heggelund says: “Mercy Ships represents a great humanitarian cause that is worthy of our support. By pulling together with the combined expertise and resources of the Norwegian maritime sector, we can make a big difference to our world while supporting the key UN Sustainable Development Goals of Health & Wellbeing and Quality Education.”



Norwegian ballast water treatment specialist Optimarin is very positive about the engagement of Mercy Ships as a charity partner by the federation and is certain its view is echoed by other suppliers in the country’s maritime sector.



“We are excited at the prospect of being able to contribute to the expansion of Mercy Ships’ important humanitarian work through the latest newbuilding project,” says Optimarin’s EVP Sales & Marketing Tore Andersen.



“This also provides a great opportunity for the wider maritime sector to demonstrate its high level of technological competence by delivering innovative top-notch equipment and efficient services that can enhance the capabilities of this new state-of-the-art hospital ship. Norwegian suppliers can be proud of contributing to such a project.”

