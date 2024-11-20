Strategic partnership for new frigates for the Royal Norwegian Navy

Norwegian Minister of Defence, Mr. Bjørn Arild Gram. Here with the leader of the frigate project, Commander Kay Norheim. Photo: The Norwegian Ministry of Defence

The Norwegian Ministry of Defence today announced its intention to invite the French, German, British and US governments to begin discussions regarding a potential strategic partnership for deliveries of new frigates to replace the Royal Norwegian Navy’s current Fridtjof Nansen-class.



‘The new frigates represent the largest acquisition planned for the Norwegian Armed Forces in the coming years. Norway is an important maritime nation in NATO, and through this and other maritime investments we will be strengthening both national and allied security’, said Norwegian Minister of Defence, Mr. Bjørn Arild Gram.



In June 2024 the Norwegian Parliament passed the new Long-Term Plan for the Norwegian Armed Forces, which calls for the acquisition of a minimum of five, optionally six new anti-submarine frigates with embarked anti-submarine helicopters.



The plan stresses that the new frigates are not to be procured as stand-alone vessels, but through a long-term and mutually beneficial strategic partnership with a close ally with strategic interests closely aligned with those of Norway. This strategic partnership is to include joint acquisition, operation, maintenance, continuous development and upgrades of the new frigates throughout their service life. To limit the need for upgrades of the Fridtjof Nansen-class, Norway is also looking to accelerate the acquisition by joining an existing production line for such vessels.



SOLID AND PREDICTABLE

‘Solid and predictable cooperation on both security and defence policy will be at the heart of the strategic partnership that we envision, which will include everything from force generation to operations and joint development of new capabilities. It is therefore essential that we and our partners have the same long-term interests’, said Norwegian Minister of Defence, Mr. Bjørn Arlid Gram.



The Norwegian Government intends to make its final decision on a future strategic partner during 2025. In the coming selection process, the Minister of Defence stresses the importance of identifying potential industrial opportunities.



HELP GENERATE JOBS AND OPPORTUNITIES

The Norwegian Government’s goal is that our planned maritime investments should help generate jobs and opportunities throughout the country. A key consideration will therefore be the ability for Norwegian technology and industry to contribute to the development and sustainment of both our own future frigates and those of our chosen strategic partner’ said Norwegian Minister of Defence, Mr. Bjørn Arild Gram.

