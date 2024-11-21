International customer contracts Vard for five Walk-to-work vessels

Overall technical information:

Length of approximately 88 meters and a beam of about 19,8 meters.

Active motion compensated Walk-to-work system

3D active motion compensated crane with capacity of 15t SWL at 30m

Workshops and warehouse facilities for onboard fabrication and maintenance work.

Very high all-year operability due to built-in post failure redundancy in power and propulsion plant.

The battery hybrid DC-power plant with 2700 kWh battery capacity provides excellent flexibility, and superior fuel efficiency.

The vessel accommodates 190 people in a comfortable modern environment.

All five vessels will be built, outfitted, commissioned and delivered from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam. The first four vessels will be delivered in the second half of 2027, and the final unit early in 2028.

About Vard

Vard is one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels. Headquartered in Norway and with approximately 8,000 employees.

Vard operates shipbuilding facilities in Norway, Romania, Brazil, and Vietnam.

Through its specialized subsidiaries, Vard develops power and automation systems, deck handling equipment, and vessel accommodation solutions, and provides design and engineering services to the global maritime industry.

Vard’s long shipbuilding traditions, cutting-edge innovation and technology coupled with its global operations and track record in constructing complex and highly customized vessels have earned it recognition from industry players and enabled it to build strong relationships with its customers.

The majority shareholder of Vard is Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fincantieri S.p.A. Headquartered in Trieste, Italy.

Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, and a global leader in cruise ship design and reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, the Group today has a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and over 20,000 employees.

The five Walk-to-work vessels will provide maintenance, supply, and operational services to offshore platforms in the oil and gas sector. They are of Vard 3 32 design, a design developed by Vard in close collaboration with the customer. The design is based on Vard’s world leading portfolio of proven SOV designs and features the latest hull design optimized for low fuel consumption as well as high operability and comfort.The vessels are equipped with a diesel/electric and battery-hybrid propulsion system, a 3D motion compensated gangway system as well as a 3D motion compensated crane, and a comprehensive accommodation providing high comfort and excellent working conditions for the crew and technicians on board.CEO in Vard Group Cathrine Kristiseter Marti is proud of the new contract:- The new contract contributes to strengthening Vard’s leading position on support vessels within the offshore energy market. We are very proud of being selected by the customer and we will provide vessels with innovative solutions specifically developed by Vard for the customers’ needs. The contract shows Vard’s strength in developing tailor-made solutions, partnering with customers to explore and design new advanced vessels and solutions.The vessels are highly versatile platforms for offshore support operations focusing on onboard logistics, comfort, large storage capacities and superior operability. The design is prepared for extensive use of electric power in the future, providing a sustainable option.SVP Sales and Marketing Ove Dimmen has been responsible for the commercial part of the contract:- We are grateful and honored that the client has thrusted Vard with this substantial order. This is the result of intensive collaboration to fine tune a vessel concept to meet the operational requirements in an economical way. I would like to extend my gratitude to the individuals involved on all sides that have put in the extra efforts needed, met challenges with a positive attitude and a problem-solving mindset. Without this team effort from all parties involved this would not been possible! Now we look forward to continuing the collaboration during the construction period and are eager to see the Vard 3 32 commence operation and provide a new era to offshore maintenance activities.Vard’s specialized subsidiaries are providing equipment on board the vessels.The vessels will be equipped with a comprehensive SeaQ package, delivered by Vard Electro. For streamlined onboard energy utilization and optimized distribution across all operational modes, there will be an advanced power system integrating SeaQ DC Switchboards with SeaQ Energy Storage System. The DC Switchboard systems are designed in compliance with DNV’s latest closed bus-tie notation requirements, ensuring robust and efficient performance.For complete control and monitoring of the vessels, including optimized fuel consumption, the delivery includes a digital scope consisting of SeaQ Integrated Automation System, SeaQ Energy Power Management System, and SeaQ Green Pilot.The Green Pilot is an advanced cloud-based service for seamless data collection, giving operators access to critical vessel information such as fuel consumption, emission analysis, and historical data.The vessels will also feature Vard Electro's high-tech SeaQ Integrated Bridge, a cutting-edge bridge solution that simplifies navigation and operations with all systems controlled from an intuitive touch screen. Completing the package, the SeaQ Communication system will provide a robust IT infrastructure, including networking, telephone systems, intercom, CCTV, and infotainment, ensuring reliable connectivity and support for daily operations. Vard Interiors will provide HVAC-R, piping systems and modern interior solutions designed to create environments that are both functional and conducive to individual well-being and productivity aboard the vessel.