REM Offshore orders ST-245 IMR-vessel

The vessel, named Rem Ocean, will enter into an 8-year charter agreement with DeepOcean—a historically long contract. Illustration: Skipsdesign.

The ST-245 IMR (Inspection, Maintenance & Repair) is a next-generation design based on the ST-245 ESCV, currently under construction for REM Offshore at Myklebust Verft.



The vessel, named Rem Ocean, will enter into an 8-year charter agreement with DeepOcean—a historically long contract. DeepOcean, in turn, has secured a long-term agreement with Equinor.



HIGH ENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDS

This state-of-the-art 117m long subsea vessel upholds the same high environmental standards as its predecessor, designed to approach future zero-emission requirements. Rem Ocean will feature dual-fuel methanol engines combined with battery packs, achieving a reduction in CO2 emissions by approximately 90 %. All offshore lifting equipment, including the main crane, will be fully electric and capable of regenerating power back to the batteries.



Tailored for highly efficient IMR operations, the Rem Ocean will be equipped with an integrated Module Handling System (MHS) with an 80Te capacity, a 250Te crane, an integrated deck skidding system, 1,000 m² of external deck space, and a 350 m² hangar. Additionally, the vessel will feature excellent DP capabilities.



CHALLENGING WEATHER CONDITIONS

The MHS is designed to handle modules in challenging weather conditions with wave heights of up to HS 5.5 meters, while the ROV spread is designed to operate in wave heights of up to HS 6.0 meters.

ST has a longstanding and strong relationship also with DeepOcean, and this marks the eight ST-design vessels chartered by the company. The first vessel, Edda Fonn, was actually built and delivered by Myklebust Verft in 2003

