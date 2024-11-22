A New Wave and Vessel Motion Prediction Technology

Miros is a global leader and trusted provider of real-time ocean surface measurements, offering state-of-the-art technology and operational support to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability across a wide range of marine industries, including vessel operations, offshore wind, oil and gas, energy, commercial shipping, and coastal sectors.

With 40 years of pioneering experience, Miros continuously pushes the boundaries of technology to deliver reliable, operation-critical data as-a-service, accessible securely from anywhere, anytime on any device.

Its comprehensive portfolio of wave and current monitoring systems and oil spill detection enables safe, efficient, and sustainable decision-making for the largest players in the maritime and offshore industries.

This next-generation product, named ‘PredictifAI’, delivers a real-time, in-operation picture of the wave field around a vessel providing deterministic prediction of ocean waves and vessel motion in the range of seconds to a couple of minutes in advance.PredictifAI pairs artificial intelligence (AI) with X-band radar and local high-accuracy wave height measurements to deliver a monitoring solution that automatically adapts to varying sea and weather conditions.Miros applies this new and unique dual-source measurement concept using its WaveSystem technology, which tightly integrates measurement sources to reliably operate in both simple and complex sea states.PredictifAI reduces the unknowns from statistical wave estimates and forecasts to achieve the level of accuracy and reliability needed for the safe management of critical operations, avoiding quick and uninformed decisions.Crucially, the solution doesn’t require calibration, modelling, or any other twin representation of the vessel – it creates its own digital twin automatically. That means vessel owners and operators, in need of short-term, highly accurate wave and motion prediction to safeguard their critical operations, can benefit right away.Marius Five Aarset, Miros CEO, said: “For 40 years, Miros has been a pioneer in high-quality ocean technology, relentlessly pushing boundaries to enhance the efficiency and safety of offshore operations without compromising quality. With PredictifAI it is no different and this is the next step in this development.“PredictifAI is a further demonstration of our commitment to staying ahead of the wave, inspiring confidence that will shape the future of the sector. The result of the hard-work of our in-house team of industry experts, this next-generation technology represents a significant leap forward in maritime safety and operational efficiency.”Collaboration has been crucial to the development of PredictifAI, with Miros’ key offshore customers being early adopters of the technology ahead of a wider rollout.The ability to predict waves accurately and reliably in advance unlocks a wide range of benefits for the offshore sector, optimizing operational efficiency in activities such as wind turbine installation, jacking operations, cable and pipelay campaigns, diving support operations, and ROV launch.Forecasting incoming single waves, wave trains, vessel motion patterns, and timing of these provide valuable insights for a wide range of on-deck and overside operations, and ensures better decision-making and risk management, as well as mitigating the risk of accidents in scenarios such as connecting a gangway.PredictifAI can also feed into dynamic positioning systems, giving offshore operators advanced warning that waves with certain characteristics and vessel motion effects are approaching.Gunnar Prytz, Miros CTO, said: “By combining AI with site-specific sea state measurements in real-time, we are giving vessel operators the power to see into the immediate future, enabling them to make informed decisions and manage critical operations with unprecedented confidence.“When Miros was formed four decades ago the idea of wave prediction would have seemed like science fiction, but setting new standards for ocean technology has always been core to the business and I would like to thank our team for their work in making this market-leading solution a reality.”