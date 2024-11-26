MARITIMT
Shearwater Geoservices Awarded Large 3D Seismic Project Offshore India
Publisert: 26.11.2024 kl. 09.03
Oceanic Sirius will carry out the survey, covering an area of approximately 2,200 square kilometers. Photo: Shearwater
Shearwater Geoservices Holding AS has received an LOA from ONGC for a large 3D seismic survey off the east coast of India.
The high-capacity Oceanic Sirius will carry out the survey, covering an area of approximately 2,200 square kilometers, which is expected to take approximately 4 months, commencing early 2025.
Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater, said: “Our expertise in 3D seismic acquisition, combined with our track-record of 8 consecutive seasons of India operations, ensures that we are well positioned to deliver data in line with our clients exploration needs, while maintaining sustainable margins.”
About Shearwater:
- Shearwater is a global marine geoscience and technology business that specializes in collecting data offshore.
- The organization uses state-of-the art seismic vessels and equipment to explore the seabed and processes the data using market-leading proprietary software.
- These insights help clients understand the Earth and make informed decisions about accelerating responsible use of its resources.
- Shearwater's headquarters is in Bergen, Norway, with more facilities all around the globe.
- The company employs around 1280 people.
