Shearwater Geoservices Awarded Large 3D Seismic Project Offshore India

About Shearwater:

Shearwater is a global marine geoscience and technology business that specializes in collecting data offshore.

The organization uses state-of-the art seismic vessels and equipment to explore the seabed and processes the data using market-leading proprietary software.

These insights help clients understand the Earth and make informed decisions about accelerating responsible use of its resources.

Shearwater's headquarters is in Bergen, Norway, with more facilities all around the globe.

The company employs around 1280 people.

The high-capacity Oceanic Sirius will carry out the survey, covering an area of approximately 2,200 square kilometers, which is expected to take approximately 4 months, commencing early 2025.Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater, said: “Our expertise in 3D seismic acquisition, combined with our track-record of 8 consecutive seasons of India operations, ensures that we are well positioned to deliver data in line with our clients exploration needs, while maintaining sustainable margins.”